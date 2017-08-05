Darvish stars in Dodgers debut

After the Los Angeles Dodgers' blockbuster deal trade deadline for him, Yu Darvish has immediately repaid the faith.

by Omnisport News 05 Aug 2017, 13:08 IST

LA Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish dazzled in his Los Angeles Dodgers debut against the New York Metz, following a rough exit from the Texas Rangers.

In his last start as a member of the Rangers, Darvish gave up 10 runs in a loss to the Miami Marlins. His Friday debut with the Dodgers was a different story.

Darvish tossed seven shutout innings while giving up just three hits in a 6-0 win over the Mets.

He struck out 10 with just one walk, making him the first pitcher since 1900 with 10-plus strikeouts and no more than one walk in his first start with the team.

With a last-minute deal before the July 31 trade deadline, the Dodgers pulled off their blockbuster trade for Darvish. Teams hoping the Dodgers might sit pat were brutally disappointed to see the best team in MLB get even stronger.

Clayton Kershaw is currently on the disabled list with a back injury, but the potential for a Kershaw-Darvish tag team in the postseason is enticing. Lurking behind those two is Alex Wood, who is currently 13-1 with a 2.33 ERA., and Rich Hill, who was the National League pitcher of the month in July.

The Dodgers' win moved them to 77-32 this season, and they are 42-7 in their last 49 games. Barring injury, they are in great shape to make the World Series run they crave.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 2-4 Washington Nationals

Cincinnati Reds 3-2 St Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates 10-6 San Diego Padres

Baltimore Orioles 2-5 Detroit Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays 0-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Cleveland Indians 7-2 New York Yankees

New York Mets 0-6 Los Angeles Dodgers

Boston Red Sox 3-2 Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves 5-3 Miami Marlins

Houston Astros 16-7 Toronto Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins 8-4 Texas Rangers

Kansa City Royals 2-5 Seattle Mariners

Colorado Rockies 4-3 Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Angels 8-6 Oakland Athletics

San Francisco Giants 1-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

ASTRONOMICAL HITTING IN HOUSTON

The Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 16-7, setting a franchise record by scoring 15-plus runs for the fifth time this season. Houston accomplished the feat without George Springer, Jose Altuve or Carlos Correa in the lineup. It's the first time since 2014 the Astros played a game without at least one of them in the lineup.

Tyler White led the Astros with four hits, three runs scored, two home runs and five RBIs. Yuli Gurriel and Josh Reddick added three hits apiece.

MURPHY LEADS NATIONALS

Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy went three for four, with two home runs and three RBIs, in a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. Murphy is hitting .333 and now has 36 multi-hit games this season.

The win puts the Nats 13 games clear of Miami in the American League East, with a 64-43 record.

PINSTRIPES DON'T HELP GARCIA

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jaime Garcia allowed six runs, with five earned, in a 7-2 loss against the Cleveland Indians. Garcia was sent over to New York just days after being traded to the Minnesota Twins by the Atlanta Braves. He now holds a 1-1 record with a 6.35 ERA in the American League this season.

STANTON STILL STARS IN MIAMI LOSS

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton continues to make up for his early Home Run Derby exit. He blasted a home run off a knuckleball from R.A. Dickey in the Marlins' 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Stanton now has eight multi-home run games this season, the most in MLB, but Miami continues to trail Washington in the AL East.

NATIONALS AT CUBS

After a promising start to the post-All Star game schedule, the Chicago Cubs have now lost three straight games and hold just a half-game lead on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Panic hasn't started creeping back into North Chicago yet, but the inconsistency of the bullpen, rotation and lineup are cause for concern. The in-form Nationals will be a stern test.