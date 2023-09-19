The Los Angeles Dodgers had a deal in place to acquire Eduardo Rodriguez from the Detroit Tigers by the trade deadline. Rodriguez, though, disagreed. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed the almost-trade while the right-hander was taking the mound for Detroit against Los Angeles on Monday, September 18.

When asked if he would entertain hypothetical scenarios involving Rodriguez, Roberts responded (via Los Angeles Times):

"No, not from me. I think if a guy doesn't want to be here for whatever reason, then cie la vie. It's all good.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

With a 91-57 record, the Los Angeles Dodgers now lead the NL West by 13.5 games. On the other hand, with a record of 70-79, the Tigers are eight games down in the NL Central.

Dave Roberts' coaching and managing career

Dave Roberts was named first base coach by the San Diego Padres in 2010. After Bud Black was dismissed in 2015 with the Padres opening the year at 32-33 and six games out of first place in the National League West, Roberts managed the team for one game.

On November 23, 2015, Roberts was hired as the Los Angeles Dodgers' manager. He was chosen as the Sporting News National League Manager of the Year in 2016 as well as the National League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Roberts and the Dodgers reached a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season on December 3, 2018. Roberts guided the squad to a 106-56 record in 2019, a franchise record and the second-best performance in the league that year.

The 51-year-old extended his contract with the Dodgers for another three years until the 2025 campaign on March 25, 2022. Only four other teams in MLB history have ever won as many games as the Dodgers did in 2022 when they won 111.