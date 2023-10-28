Corey Seager has grabbed headlines in the postseason with his impressive outings for the Texas Rangers. The shortstop has now put his team in the driver's seat to clinch the World Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Seager smashed a home run in Game 1 of the World Series to give the Texans a 6-5 win over Arizona and subsequently take a 1-0 lead. His heroics earned special praise from MLB legend David Ortiz.

While speaking on Fox Sports, Ortiz likened Seager to the San Francisco Giants' iconic slugger Barry Bonds and said:

"Let me tell you what I call Corey Seager, the new Barry Bonds of the playoffs. You give him something to hit that's what happens. I have seen that so many times. In that situation you pitch to him, it's over."

Bonds is recognized as one of the greatest clutch hitters to have graced the MLB. He also has the most home runs (762) by any player in the league.

While Seager has a long way to go before he can match Bonds' numbers, he is on the right path. The four-time All-Star will now look to add a second World Series ring to his trophy cabinet.

A look into Corey Seager's stats in the 2023 MLB regular season

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager

Corey Seager joined the Texas Rangers this offseason and is having a special campaign. During the regular season, he recorded 156 hits, 96 RBIs and 33 home runs across 477 at-bats with a .327 batting average.

Seager's stellar performances helped the Rangers finish second in the AL West. Texas finished with the same record as the Houston Astros, but the Astros owned the tiebreaker thanks to winning the season series.

The Rangers took down the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round before eliminating the Baltimore Orioles and Astros from the playoffs.

Texas currently holds a 1-0 lead over the Diamondbacks in the World Series. Seager and the Rangers will hope to get another win in their bag when they host Arizona in Game 2 on Friday, Oct. 28.