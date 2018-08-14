DeGrom strikes out 12, Mets hit 5 homers in win over Yankees

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 // 14 Aug 2018, 11:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom continues to build his MLB Cy Young resume after leading the New York Mets to an 8-5 win over the New York Yankees.

Mets ace DeGrom pitched 6.6 innings and allowed two earned runs against the Yankees on Monday, while the 30-year-old pitcher surrendered five hits and struck out 12.

DeGrom holds a 7-7 record and a 1.81 ERA this season. Robert Gsellman picked up his seventh save of the season.

The Mets (50-66) blasted five home runs in the game to pull away. All nine of the team's starters registered a hit and six players drove in at least one run.

Yankees starter Luis Severino continued his recent struggles as he was charged with four earned runs in four innings.

He allowed a lead-off home run to Amed Rosario as well as a two-run blast by Jose Bautista before he was replaced by Chad Green.

The game at Yankee Stadium on Monday was a makeup of the contest that was rained out July 22.

TIGERS ROAR THANKS TO CASTELLANOS

Detroit Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos went five for five and tallied five RBIs in his team's 9-5 win against the Chicago White Sox.

GARRETT COSTLY AS REDS FALL

Amir Garrett allowed four runs and recorded two outs in the Cincinnati Reds' 10-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

ACUNA STRIKES TWICE

Ronald Acuna Jr. led off both games in the Atlanta Braves' doubleheader against the Miami Marlins with a home run. Atlanta picked up two victories.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta Braves 9-1 Miami Marlins

Atlanta Braves 6-1 Miami Marlins

New York Mets 8-5 New York Yankees

Cleveland Indians 10-3 Cincinnati Reds

Detroit Tigers 9-5 Chicago White Sox

Texas Rangers 5-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

St Louis Cardinals 7-6 Washington Nationals

Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics 7-6 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Angels 6-3 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants 5-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

RED SOX AT PHILLIES

Boston and Philadelphia will open a two-game series at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. The Boston Red Sox finished play Monday with a 10-game lead in the American League East, while the Philadelphia Phillies trail the Braves by one game in the National League East. Brian Johnson is set to start for Boston while Nick Pivetta will take the mound for Philadelphia.