DeGrom strikes out 12, Mets hit 5 homers in win over Yankees
Jacob deGrom continues to build his MLB Cy Young resume after leading the New York Mets to an 8-5 win over the New York Yankees.
Mets ace DeGrom pitched 6.6 innings and allowed two earned runs against the Yankees on Monday, while the 30-year-old pitcher surrendered five hits and struck out 12.
DeGrom holds a 7-7 record and a 1.81 ERA this season. Robert Gsellman picked up his seventh save of the season.
The Mets (50-66) blasted five home runs in the game to pull away. All nine of the team's starters registered a hit and six players drove in at least one run.
Yankees starter Luis Severino continued his recent struggles as he was charged with four earned runs in four innings.
He allowed a lead-off home run to Amed Rosario as well as a two-run blast by Jose Bautista before he was replaced by Chad Green.
The game at Yankee Stadium on Monday was a makeup of the contest that was rained out July 22.
TIGERS ROAR THANKS TO CASTELLANOS
Detroit Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos went five for five and tallied five RBIs in his team's 9-5 win against the Chicago White Sox.
GARRETT COSTLY AS REDS FALL
Amir Garrett allowed four runs and recorded two outs in the Cincinnati Reds' 10-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians.
ACUNA STRIKES TWICE
Ronald Acuna Jr. led off both games in the Atlanta Braves' doubleheader against the Miami Marlins with a home run. Atlanta picked up two victories.
Two games today, TWO leadoff homers.@Ronaldacunajr24 is on. pic.twitter.com/OwzaoIMC89— MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2018
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta Braves 9-1 Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves 6-1 Miami Marlins
New York Mets 8-5 New York Yankees
Cleveland Indians 10-3 Cincinnati Reds
Detroit Tigers 9-5 Chicago White Sox
Texas Rangers 5-3 Arizona Diamondbacks
St Louis Cardinals 7-6 Washington Nationals
Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Toronto Blue Jays
Oakland Athletics 7-6 Seattle Mariners
Los Angeles Angels 6-3 San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants 5-2 Los Angeles Dodgers
RED SOX AT PHILLIES
Boston and Philadelphia will open a two-game series at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. The Boston Red Sox finished play Monday with a 10-game lead in the American League East, while the Philadelphia Phillies trail the Braves by one game in the National League East. Brian Johnson is set to start for Boston while Nick Pivetta will take the mound for Philadelphia.