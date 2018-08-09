DeGrom throws six-inning gem in Mets win

Jacob DeGrom

Jacob deGrom threw an outstanding six innings in the New York Mets' 8-0 shut-out victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

While deGrom toed the rubber, he surrendered only four hits while striking out 10 batters — ultimately lowering his ERA to a MLB best 1.77 on Wednesday.

The Mets ended up claiming the three-game series, and with the win, DeGrom improved to 6-7 for the season.

The outing arguably secured DeGrom's name among the favourites for the National League Cy Young Award, but no pitcher with a losing record has ever won the honour.

"Honestly, I haven't looked," DeGrom said of the other standouts, via MLB.com. "I just control what I can control. I haven't looked at what anybody else is doing."

IMMACULATE MARQUEZ SHINES

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez threw the franchise's second-ever 'immaculate inning' in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the fourth inning, Marquez struck out the side on nine pitches to become the first to do so since Rex Brothers in June 2014. Marquez threw six innings and allowed three runs.

The Atlanta Braves' lead was never threatened after earning a 7-1 advantage after four innings, but Ronald Acuna Jr. did his part to keep the Washington Nationals from adding to their total — even if it was only for half an inning. Acuna robbed Matt Adams of a home run following a leaping catch over the centerfield wall. He also finished the game going two for five at the plate highlighted by a two-run home run in the 8-3 victory.

HARDY COSTLY IN TIGERS LOSS

It was a tough night for Blaine Hardy and the Detroit Tigers. Hardy gave up two runs early in the first, and before leaving the mound after five innings, surrendered back-to-back homers to allow the Los Angeles Angels to take a 5-0 lead. The Tigers star was pegged with the loss to move to 4-4 as the Tigers were blanked 6-0 by the Angels.

BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK HOMERS

In the Milwaukee Brewers' 8-4 win against the San Diego Padres, a number of players pitched in to help. But it was Jesus Aguilar, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames who put on a show with back-to-back-to-back homers in the first frame. Aguilar got things started with a three-run bomb giving Milwaukee an early lead, then Shaw and Thames followed with solo shots to end the scoring in the opening inning.

Back to back to back #Brewers homers get back... pic.twitter.com/ay20j4FstZ — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 9, 2018

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

New York Mets 8-0 Cincinnati Reds

Texas Rangers 11-7 Seattle Mariners

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Angels 6-0 Detroit Tigers

Atlanta Braves 8-3 Washington Nationals

Boston Red Sox 10-5 Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles 5-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Cleveland Indians 5-2 Minnesota Twins

St Louis Cardinals 7-1 Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 San Diego Padres

New York Yankees 7-3 Chicago White Sox

Kansas City Royals 9-0 Chicago Cubs

Oakland Athletics 3-2 Los Angeles Dodgers MARINERS AT ASTROS The Mariners are just two-and-a-half games back in the American League wildcard race and their next series pits them against AL West leaders the Houston Astros. Seattle are coming off a series loss to the Rangers. The Mariners have fared well with a quick turnaround after a win, but have struggled to change the momentum-ending series with a loss. The Astros recently travelled to Seattle where they took the series after winning two of the last three games. Houston are still without Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer, though they expect to get Correa back for the series.