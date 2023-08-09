Delaware vs Washington, DC Little League World Series 2023: Start time, TV and streaming details

The 2023 Little League World Series takes center stage this month. On Thursday, Aug. 10, Delaware and Washington DC will lock horns in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals semifinal, with the game scheduled to commence at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Delaware vs Washington DC will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans without access to cable can live stream the match on Fubo. The winner of this contest will face Pennsylvania in the Mid-Atlantic Regional final on Friday, Aug. 11.

Washington DC began its campaign with a 4-0 win over Delaware on Sunday. However, they suffered a crushing 16-3 defeat to Pennsylvania in their second game of the Regionals.

Meanwhile, Delaware beat Maryland 12-6 on Tuesday after their loss to Washington DC in the opening round. They will be looking to avenge their defeat and book their spot in the final.

Here's a look at the full schedule and results of the Mid-Atlantic Regionals bracket:

Sunday, Aug. 6

Game 1: Pennsylvania 6 , Maryland 2

, Maryland 2 Game 2: Washington, D.C. 4, Delaware 0

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Game 3: Delaware 12 , Maryland 6 (Maryland eliminated)

, Maryland 6 (Maryland eliminated) Game 4: Pennsylvania 16, Washington D.C., 3

Thursday, Aug. 10

Game 5: Delaware vs. Washington D.C. at 3:00 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 11

Game 6: Pennsylvania vs. Winner Game 5, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Little League World Series 2023: TV Schedule and live stream details

The 76th Little League Baseball World Series is scheduled to take place from August 16 to August 27, 2023. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC Sports will broadcast all the games live in the US. The championship game to decide this year's winners will be held on August 27, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on ABC.