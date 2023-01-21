New York Yankees stars Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were undoubtedly one of the greatest skilled pairs to ever rock the Bronx pinstripes. However, it's no secret that there was a lot of tension between the two.

When colleagues don’t get along, other team members usually try to intervene and make things right by bringing the two conflicting parties together to make amends.

Don Mattingly, who is currently the bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays and is a former hitting instructor for the New York Yankees, tried to unite Rodriguez and Jeter.

When he joined the Pinstripes, Mattingly — who served as captain during his playing days with the New York Yankees — cited his capacity to resolve conflicts with Wade Boggs, a former teammate and member of the MLB Hall of Fame.

Before joining the Yankees, Boggs played for the Boston Red Sox and was Mattingly's adversary. Mattingly told the shortstop that the camaraderie didn't have to be sincere in an effort to make a comparison to Jeter. As per Ian O'Connor, in Jeter's biography, "The Captain," it is written that Mattingly stated:

"I faked it with Boggs, and you have to fake it with Alex."

Rodriguez and Jeter were both star players of their time.

A-Rod and Derek Jeter's ups and downs through their friendship

Rodriguez and Jeter shared a good bond when they were teammates. Their friendship took a different turn when Rodriguez, in an interview, claimed that Jeter never had to be a leader and that Jeter was surrounded by many talented people around him.

Jeter did not comment on this. In 2009, the duo won a World Series together.

Although A-Rod congratulated Jeter when he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, he did not show up at his jersey retirement ceremony.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era. To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era. https://t.co/nRJaeT8Vmm

"To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era." – Alex Rodriguez

Jeter also joined A-Rod on his show called “Kay-Rod,” which he co-hosts with Michael Kay.

What questions do you want us to ask The Captain? Let me know! The Captain @derekjeter joins @RealMichaelKay and me in studio tonight on #KayRod at 7pm ET on ESPN2.What questions do you want us to ask The Captain? Let me know! The Captain @derekjeter joins @RealMichaelKay and me in studio tonight on #KayRod at 7pm ET on ESPN2. What questions do you want us to ask The Captain? Let me know! https://t.co/qHXcfdQcIi

"The Captain @derekjeter joins @RealMichaelKay and me in studio tonight on #KayRod at 7pm ET on ESPN2. What questions do you want us to ask The Captain? Let me know!" – Alex Rodriguez

Derek Jeter and Rodriguez featured on the "Sports Illustrated" cover in February 1997. Both were shirtless in the picture. It featured Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Gonzalez, Edgar Renteria and Rey Ordonez.

Derek Jeter and Rodriguez's relationship is deeply discussed in Jeter's biography, "The Captain."

