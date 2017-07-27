Devers and Sale star for Red Sox, Marlins score 22 runs

The Boston Red Sox blanked the Seattle Mariners thanks to Chris Sale and Rafael Devers, while the Miami Marlins crushed the Texas Rangers.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale recorded his 14th 10-plus strikeout performance this season in a 4-0 MLB win against the Seattle Mariners.

The American League (AL) Cy Young candidate tossed seven shutout innings with just three hits allowed and 11 strikeouts on Wednesday to improve to 13-4 with a 2.37 ERA this season.

Sale's 14 10-plus strikeouts outings are good for third-most in Red Sox history, trailing only Pedro Martinez's 19 in 1999 and 15 in 2000.

At the plate, Boston were lifted by rookie third baseman Rafael Devers, who made his MLB debut on Tuesday.

Devers, who went two-for-four, hit his first career home run in the third inning. The long shot travelled 427 feet.

The win, which snapped a four-game losing streak, helped the Red Sox maintain a narrow one-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins set a franchise record for runs in their 22-10 series-clinching rout of the Texas Rangers.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 1-5 Tampa Bay Rays

Boston Red Sox 4-0 Seattle Mariners

Pittsburgh Pirates 1-2 San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers 5-8 Washington Nationals

Los Angeles Angels 4-10 Cleveland Indians

Miami Marlins 22-10 Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies 5-10 St Louis Cardinals

New York Mets 3-6 San Diego Padres

Cincinnati Reds 5-9 New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves 3-10 Arizona Diamondbacks

Houston Astros 0-9 Philadelphia Phillies

Oakland Athletics 2-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals 16-2 Detroit Tigers

Chicago Cubs 8-3 Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins 5-6 Los Angeles Dodgers

LONGORIA CRUSHES ORIOLES, MARTINEZ HOMERS TWICE

Rays third baseman Evan Longoria went three-for-four with two runs scored, a home run and two RBIs against the Orioles. Starting pitcher Alex Cobb allowed just one run in seven innings, while striking out six batters, to improve to 9-6 with a 3.46 ERA this season.

The Diamondbacks' newly-acquired outfielder J.D. Martinez continued to sizzle in the desert by launching two home runs with four RBIs against the Braves. The former Tigers slugger now has three home runs in his last three games.

Almost every Royals hitter enjoyed a special night in a win over the Tigers, but first baseman Eric Hosmer really punished Detroit pitching. Hosmer went five for six with five runs scored, a home run (16), six RBIs (54) to raise his average to .319 for the season. Hosmer's home run was a grand slam, his first in 78 career plate appearances with the bases loaded.

MARLINS BLITZ DARVISH

Amid loud trade rumblings, Rangers ace Yu Darvish was torched for 10 earned runs against the Marlins. Darvish gave up nine hits while striking out five batters to fall to 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA this season.

Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey allowed seven runs (five earned) off 10 hits in a loss to the Yankees. Bailey fell to 2-5 with an ugly 8.37 ERA on the season after the rough outing.

SANTANA GOES DEEP!

Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana launched one into orbit. The home run was Santana's 17th of the season.

RAYS AT YANKEES

Strikeout extraordinaire Chris Archer (7-6, 3.77 ERA) will take the mound for Tampa Bay on Thursday to face off against CC Sabathia (9-3, 3.44 ERA), who is quietly having a solid season. The AL East is wide open, but this four-game series could separate the contenders from the pretenders.