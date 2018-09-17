Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Diamondbacks' playoff hopes fade on rough road trip

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    17 Sep 2018, 09:26 IST
Ketel Marte
Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered their third straight series loss, beaten by the Houston Astros in MLB on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks entered September with a one-game lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League (NL) West, but they knew their schedule in the final month would not allow them to coast home.

A daunting slate filled with fellow play-off contenders awaited Arizona, and two weeks of running the gauntlet has taken its toll.

A 5-4 loss to the Astros on Sunday, which featured a dominant Justin Verlander outclassing Zack Greinke, sealed the Diamondbacks' third consecutive series loss – all against teams that would be in the postseason if it started now. 

Arizona are 4-11 this month after dropping five of seven games at Colorado and Houston on the road trip and have seen the Rockies vault ahead to become the Dodgers' prime competitor for a play-off spot. 

"This road trip presented an opportunity for us to make a little bit of a move and prove ourselves against some good teams," D-backs infielder Daniel Descalso said, via the Arizona Republic. "We just didn't do enough to win either series."

The news does not get any better when Arizona return home on Monday, as the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs are in for three games followed by the Rockies and Dodgers. The latter two series will give the Diamondbacks a chance to make up some ground, but they are about out of time. 

 

DYNAMIC DEGROM

Jacob deGrom saw the Mets lose for the 18th time in his 30 starts this season, falling 4-3 to the Red Sox – once again, despite his best efforts. The right-hander padded his Cy Young resume with 12 more strikeouts in seven innings, giving him 251 this season. He also turned in his 22nd consecutive quality start, matching the major league record held by Bob Gibson and Chris Carpenter.

MONCADA MISERY

Yoan Moncada struck out three times Sunday, giving the White Sox infielder 201 this year and making him the seventh player in baseball history to fan at least 200 times in a season. The others: Mark Reynolds (three times), Chris Davis (three times), Adam Dunn, Chris Carter, Drew Stubbs and Aaron Judge – who joined the club last year with 208. Reynolds holds the single-season record with 223 in 2009.

 

DAVIS HOMERS AGAIN

Down 5-0 in the ninth, Khris Davis could not bring the A's all the way back in one at-bat. But his 43rd home run of the season came close.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Chicago White Sox
Boston Red Sox 4-3 New York Mets
Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers 6-4 Cleveland Indians
Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Oakland Athletics
Washington Nationals 6-4 Atlanta Braves
Miami Marlins 6-4 Philadelphia Phillies
Houston Astros 5-4 Arizona Diamondbacks
Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins 9-6 Kansas City Royals
Cincinnati Reds 2-1 Chicago Cubs
Colorado Rockies 3-2 San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Seattle Mariners
San Diego Padres 7-3 Texas Rangers
St Louis Cardinals 5-0 Los Angeles Dodgers

 

ROCKIES AT DODGERS

Two combatants in the tightest division race face off the next three days in Chavez Ravine, their final head-to-head meetings of the regular season. Colorado will send Jon Gray (11-7, 4.80) to the mound against Ryu Hyun-hin (4-3, 2.42). 

Omnisport
NEWS
Greinke again rules on road as Diamondbacks shut out Braves
RELATED STORY
Longoria's late homer leads Giants past Diamondbacks
RELATED STORY
Braves' ninth-inning rally topples Diamondbacks
RELATED STORY
Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks hold on for 5-3 win over Braves
RELATED STORY
Brewers gain ground on Cubs, Diamondbacks fall back in NL...
RELATED STORY
Braves snap losing streak against Diamondbacks
RELATED STORY
Reyes homers twice, Padres knock off Diamondbacks 6-2
RELATED STORY
Greinke pitches Diamondbacks past Pirates 7-2
RELATED STORY
Reds rally with 4 in 8th, beat Diamondbacks 6-3
RELATED STORY
Arenado, Story homer to help Rockies beat Diamondbacks 10-3
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us