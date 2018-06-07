Dickerson powers Pirates past Dodgers, Heyward hits walk-off slam to stun Phillies

The Pittsburgh Pirates – fuelled by eight runs in the first four innings – won the MLB scoring marathon 11-9 on Wednesday.

Omnisport NEWS News 07 Jun 2018, 11:00 IST 29 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Corey Dickerson (right) and Francisco Cervelli

Fans of pitcher's duels likely stayed far away from Wednesday's slugfest between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers as Corey Dickerson starred.

Pittsburgh – fuelled by eight runs in the first four innings – won the MLB scoring marathon 11-9.

The Pirates were led by Dickerson, who collected three hits and scored four runs.

Josh Harrison also had a solid game with two hits, a run scored, three RBIs and a walk. The Pirates scored 11 runs but did not hit a home run.

Matt Kemp, an afterthought for the Dodgers when the season began, went three for five with his 10th homer of the season and five RBIs. He is now batting .353.

The two teams combined to score 18 runs through the first six innings. The Dodgers (30-31) added two more late, but it was not enough to catch the Pirates (31-30).

Meanwhile, Jason Heyward hit his first career walk-off home run as the Chicago Cubs topped the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5.

It was the Cubs' first walk-off slam since Alfonso Soriano against the Houston Astros in 2009.

RENDON, TAYLOR DOWN RAYS

Anthony Rendon and Michael A. Taylor helped the Washington Nationals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-2 without hitting a home run. Rendon went four for five with four runs scored with three RBIs, and Taylor had three hits with two runs scored and three RBIs as well.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco allowed just one run in seven innings with 10 strikeouts in 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Carrasco improved to 7-4 with a 4.23 ERA with the strong outing.

Texas Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar went three for four with two home runs and five RBIs in an 8-2 victory against the Oakland Athletics. It was Profar's first-career multi-homer game. He actually hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats going back to his final at-bat on Tuesday.

HERNANDEZ COMPOUNDS JAYS' WOES

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez went 0 for five with four strikeouts in a 3-0 loss to the New York Yankees. Hernandez batted .306 in April, but has cooled off significantly since and now has a pedestrian .247 average.

AGE IS NO BARRIER FOR DAVIS

Age will not stop Rajai Davis – Cleveland's 37-year-old outfielder – from stealing bases.

.@rajai11davis swiped 3 bags today. He is the oldest player (37) to steal 3 bases in one game since Ichiro in 2012. pic.twitter.com/8d3uREBYAB — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) June 6, 2018

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Nationals 11-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Cleveland Indians 3-1 Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres 3-1 Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles 1-0 New York Mets

San Francisco Giants 5-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

Pittsburgh Pirates 11-9 Los Angeles Angels

New York Yankees 3-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox 7-1 Detroit Tigers

Chicago Cubs 7-5 Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies 6-3 Cincinnati Reds

Chicago White Sox 5-2 Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers 8-2 Oakland Athletics

Miami Marlins 11-3 St Louis Cardinals

Houston Astros 7-5 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Kansas City Royals

PHILLIES AT CUBS

Two teams trying to jockey for position in a jam-packed National League (NL). Philadelphia, finally relevant after years of suffering through large contracts from underachieving veterans, could make a statement with a big series win. The Cubs have been hitting lately, but pitching remains a concern for the long run.