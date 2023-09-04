Did Jasson Dominguez idolize Red Sox legends as a kid? Exploring Yankees rookie's favorite MLB players growing up

Jasson Dominguez, a 20-year-old rookie with the Yankees, made his professional debut on Friday night at Minute Maid Park, becoming the team's youngest player in 39 years. Since Aaron Judge in 2016, Dominguez is the only Yankees player to reach base safely in his first big league at-bat.

Since Dominguez signed with the Yankees and got a $5.1 million bonus, hopes for him have been high. The Martian was a clever moniker given to him because of his unusual mix of youth and power.

JASSON DOMINGUEZ HOMERS IN HIS FIRST BIG LEAGUE AT-BAT

In an interview with ESPN that was shown during the game on Sunday night, Jasson Dominguez was questioned about his favorite player while growing up. He appears to be a fan of some Red Sox players.

After a pause, Dominguez stated, "Hmm...I didn't have a favorite player. "I used to like David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez....."

Yankees' young star Jasson Dominguez had two favorite players growing up. They were both Red Sox players…

Surprisingly he picked David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez both of whom had legendary MLB careers.

Jasson Dominguez's childhood

On February 7, 2003, Dominguez was born in Esperanza, a community in the Dominican Republic's Valverde Province. He is the second child of Felix Dominguez and Dorca González's six children. Former baseball player Felix is a Yankees fan and he named his son after the former Yankees' first baseman Jason Giambi

Thank You God for this amazing journey in 2022. It was one fun ride from Tampa to Somerset and I’m beyond blessed. Thank you to all of you who have continued to support me. 2023 is going to be special ! - jassondominguez

Dominguez started out as a catcher before moving to center field. He is regarded as a player with five different skills. He was rated as the top prospect available to sign with an MLB franchise in the 2019-2020 international class.

Jasson Domínguez blasts his second double of the year for the Solar Sox! The 19-year-old @Yankees phenom is heating up in the desert 🏜️ - jassondominguez_7

Dominguez played his first game of professional baseball in 2021 for the Florida Complex League Yankees of the Florida Complex League's Rookie Division. Dominguez was chosen to play for the Yankees in the All-Star Futures Game in 2021. The first prospect to compete in the All-Star Futures Game without having participated in a full minor league season was Dominguez.