Dodgers bench Bellinger for elimination game vs Red Sox

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    29 Oct 2018, 03:25 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger is on the bench for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

His left-handed bat has been replaced in the lineup by Enrique Hernandez, who will hit third and play center field on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

First baseman David Freese leads off again for the Dodgers, who face elimination trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven Series.

Third baseman Justin Turner hits second, followed by Hernandez, shortstop Manny Machado in the cleanup spot and left-handed-hitting second baseman Max Muncy.

Right fielder Yasiel Puig, who hit a three-run homer in Game 4, bats sixth. Left fielder Chris Taylor hits seventh, catcher Austin Barnes is eighth and left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw bats ninth.

The Red Sox made one change to their lineup: Rafael Devers starts at third base instead of Eduardo Nunez.

Center fielder Mookie Betts leads off, followed by left-handed-hitting Andrew Benintendi in left field, first baseman Steve Pearce and right fielder J.D. Martinez in the cleanup spot.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts bats fifth, second baseman Brock Holt brings his left-handed bat to the sixth spot, with Devers seventh, catcher Christian Vazquez eighth and left-handed starter David Price in the ninth spot.

