Dodgers closer Jansen slams LA fans for lack of MLB All-Star votes

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers were slammed by closer Kenley Jansen, who blamed the MLB team's supporters for a lock of All-Star votes.

Jansen was one of four Dodgers players selected for next week's MLB All-Star game at Marlins Park in Miami.

But none of those four players will be a starter, and that does not sit well with Jansen.

Jansen put Dodgers fans on blast Sunday, saying it is their fault players like Corey Seager and Justin Turner are not in the game as starters.

"I'll say it loud and clear again: It's the Dodger fans' fault," Jansen told reporters Sunday following the team's 5-3 to the San Diego Padres.

"We should have voted for those two guys. They deserved to be the starters.''

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart received more fans votes than Seager to nab the National League (NL) starting spot.

Cozart has a slash line of .322/.403/.958 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs, while Seager is hitting .305/.404/.923 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs.

Turner, who has never been selected to an All-Star Game, is not even in this year's contest.

He is one of five players who could fill the final NL roster spot by winning the final fan vote.

The Dodgers have the NL's best record, and rookie Cody Bellinger leads the league with 24 home runs.

Clayton Kershaw, who leads the NL with 12 wins, could be the starting pitcher, but that will be determined by Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, not fans.

Of course, Kershaw is scheduled to start for the Dodgers next Sunday, meaning he might not even be eligible to play in the Midsummer Classic.

Jansen's biggest issue was with the omission of Turner, who is hitting .382 in 58 games and has been an All-Star calibre player each of the last three seasons.

"JT deserved to be in there," Jansen said. "He deserves it. JT has deserved to be an All-Star the last three years."