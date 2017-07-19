Dodgers continue record pace as playoff contenders begin shopping sprees

Clayton Kershaw delivered once more for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who extended their winning streak in MLB.

by Omnisport News 19 Jul 2017, 11:01 IST

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed their 10th straight MLB win on Tuesday as several teams made moves before the July 31 trade deadline.

Behind seven shut-out innings from ace Clayton Kershaw, who improved to 15-2 and lowered his ERA to 2.07, the Dodgers won their 10th straight with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Not playing in the game was Chicago third baseman Todd Frazier, who is on his way to the New York Yankees.

The Arizona Diamondbacks added another bat to bolster their lineup before Tuesday's win over the Cincinnati Reds by acquiring J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers.

But Arizona are simply playing for a wildcard spot because the Dodgers are on record pace.

The Dodgers (65-29) have the best record in baseball and are on pace to win 112 games, which would be the most by a National League (NL) team since the Chicago Cubs won 116 in 1906.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee Brewers 3-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Texas Rangers 1-12 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 11-2 Cincinnati Reds

Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Miami Marlins

St Louis Cardinals 5-0 New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 Chicago White Sox

New York Yankees 6-3 Minnesota Twins

Seattle Mariners 2-6 Houston Astros

Detroit Tigers 9-3 Kansas City Royals

San Diego Padres 7-9 Colorado Rockies

Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Oakland Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays 4-5 Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs 5-1 Atlanta Braves

Washington Nationals 4-3 Los Angeles Angels

Cleveland Indians 1-2 San Francisco Giants

DAVIS DELIVERS

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis feasted on Rangers pitching Tuesday, driving in six runs in a 12-1 victory. Davis went two-for-four with a pair of home runs, including a fourth-inning grand slam.

ROSS CONTINUES TO STRUGGLE

Rangers pitcher Tyson Ross gave up nine runs, eight of them earned, off seven hits in just 3.1 innings in the loss to the Orioles. Ross saw his already hefty ERA of 5.33 balloon to 7.22 in five starts this season.

STANTON GOES DEEP

Stanton hit another no-doubter to the center-field home run sculpture to open the scoring in Tuesday's game.

BREWERS AT PIRATES

The Brewers (52-44) have lost three in a row and are letting their lead in the NL Central slip. They will try to avoid a fourth straight loss as they turn to Zach Davies (11-4, 5.08 ERA), who has yet to lose on the road this year. The Pirates (46-48) will counter with Gerrit Cole (7-7, 4.35).