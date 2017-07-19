Dodgers continue record pace as playoff contenders begin shopping sprees
Clayton Kershaw delivered once more for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who extended their winning streak in MLB.
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed their 10th straight MLB win on Tuesday as several teams made moves before the July 31 trade deadline.
Behind seven shut-out innings from ace Clayton Kershaw, who improved to 15-2 and lowered his ERA to 2.07, the Dodgers won their 10th straight with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Not playing in the game was Chicago third baseman Todd Frazier, who is on his way to the New York Yankees.
The Arizona Diamondbacks added another bat to bolster their lineup before Tuesday's win over the Cincinnati Reds by acquiring J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers.
But Arizona are simply playing for a wildcard spot because the Dodgers are on record pace.
The Dodgers (65-29) have the best record in baseball and are on pace to win 112 games, which would be the most by a National League (NL) team since the Chicago Cubs won 116 in 1906.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee Brewers 3-4 Pittsburgh Pirates
Texas Rangers 1-12 Baltimore Orioles
Arizona Diamondbacks 11-2 Cincinnati Reds
Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Miami Marlins
St Louis Cardinals 5-0 New York Mets
Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 Chicago White Sox
New York Yankees 6-3 Minnesota Twins
Seattle Mariners 2-6 Houston Astros
Detroit Tigers 9-3 Kansas City Royals
San Diego Padres 7-9 Colorado Rockies
Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Oakland Athletics
Toronto Blue Jays 4-5 Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs 5-1 Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals 4-3 Los Angeles Angels
Cleveland Indians 1-2 San Francisco Giants
DAVIS DELIVERS
Orioles first baseman Chris Davis feasted on Rangers pitching Tuesday, driving in six runs in a 12-1 victory. Davis went two-for-four with a pair of home runs, including a fourth-inning grand slam.
.@CrushD19. Twice. #BirdlandPowerCohttps://t.co/jnRwkGarOk pic.twitter.com/De8wiyuW9A— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 19, 2017
ROSS CONTINUES TO STRUGGLE
Rangers pitcher Tyson Ross gave up nine runs, eight of them earned, off seven hits in just 3.1 innings in the loss to the Orioles. Ross saw his already hefty ERA of 5.33 balloon to 7.22 in five starts this season.
STANTON GOES DEEP
Stanton hit another no-doubter to the center-field home run sculpture to open the scoring in Tuesday's game.
.@Giancarlo818 is on an absolute TEAR. #Crushed pic.twitter.com/wGIyH1SqKb— MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2017
BREWERS AT PIRATES
The Brewers (52-44) have lost three in a row and are letting their lead in the NL Central slip. They will try to avoid a fourth straight loss as they turn to Zach Davies (11-4, 5.08 ERA), who has yet to lose on the road this year. The Pirates (46-48) will counter with Gerrit Cole (7-7, 4.35).