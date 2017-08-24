Dodgers' Hill takes no-hitter into 10th, loses on walk-off homer

Rich Hill only gave up one hit for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but it was a walk-off home run.

by Omnisport News 24 Aug 2017, 07:47 IST

Despite eight hits, the Los Angeles Dodgers were unable to score. The Pittsburgh Pirates got just one hit off pitcher Rich Hill, but it was a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Hill had a perfect game through eight innings and did not allow a hit through nine of a scoreless game.

He went out to the mound to start the 10th, but Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison ended it by hitting a 2-1 pitch just over the left-field wall.

It was the first-ever walk-off homer to break up a no-hitter in extra innings.

Hill's perfect game was broken up in the bottom of the ninth when Dodgers third baseman Logan Forsythe botched a ground ball hit by Jordy Mercer. It was the first time in MLB history a perfect game was broken up in the ninth inning because of an error.

Hill was the fourth pitcher to take a perfect game into the ninth inning since the last MLB perfect game was thrown by Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez on August 15, 2012.

The perfect game was preserved in the eighth inning, thanks to a remarkable diving catch by Chase Utley. The 38-year-old Dodgers second baseman robbed Josh Bell of a base hit by snaring his line drive to lead off the inning.

When Hill, 37, went out for the 10th inning, he became the first pitcher to take a no-hitter into extra innings since Pedro Martinez did it on June 3, 1995.