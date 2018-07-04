Dodgers infielder Muncy matching Babe Ruth's home run prowess

Max Muncy continues to impress in his first year in Los Angeles Dodgers colours with another impressive display as they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Tuesday.

With Muncy's second home run against the Pirates, the 27-year-old slugger was hitting a homer every 9.15 at-bats, as he had 20 HRs in 183 official ABs.

Hank Aaron, who held MLB's all-time home run record until Barry Bonds surpassed it, never hit a home run more frequently than every 11.625 at-bats (1973) over an entire season.

Babe Ruth's best year saw him hit one every nine at-bats (1927).

Simply put, Muncy is seeing the ball like very few of the best players in MLB history have ever seen it, which gives him a pretty good argument as an All-Star.

He is now the fastest Dodger to 20 home runs in a season, passing Cody Bellinger who did it in 189 at-bats in 2017.



SENZATELA STRIKES DOWN GIANTS

Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela had not made a start yet this season, but in his first chance he shut down the San Francisco Giants, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and walking none in an 8-1 victory.

Dallas Keuchel was coming off of a tough game in his last appearance at Globe Life Park in Arlington where he allowed the Texas Rangers 13 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

To see him bounce back in a tough stadium to pitch in by going seven innings while allowing five hits and two runs in a 5-3 win for the Houston Astros was an encouraging sign for the southpaw.



ROARK WHACKED IN HEAVY LOSS

Washington Nationals starter Tanner Roark was a good soldier and ate up seven innings, but he got shellacked in the process, giving up nine runs and 10 hits in an 11-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, but his team still came away with a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers, despite one of their best hitters having a bad day.



RAPID HAMILTON SETS RECORD

Billy Hamilton set MLB's record for stolen bases in a season with 155 in 2012. Why? Because he is inhumanly fast. That helped a lot in this catch.

It did not help the Cincinnati Reds win though, as they fell to the Chicago White Sox 12-8 in 12 innings.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 5-3 Detroit Tigers

Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Minnesota Twins

Boston Red Sox 11-4 Washington Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 8-5 Atlanta Braves

Toronto Blue Jays 8-6 New York Mets

Chicago White Sox 12-8 Cincinnati Reds

Tampa Bay Rays 9-6 Miami Marlins

Houston Astros 5-3 Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies 8-1 San Francisco Giants

Cleveland Indians 6-4 Kansas City Royals

Oakland Athletics 6-2 San Diego Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 St Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Seattle Mariners 4-1 Los Angeles Angels



TWINS AT BREWERS

The Twins have not lived up to expectations this year, but that has little to do with Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.52 ERA) who takes the bump for Minnesota against Chase Anderson (6-6, 4.18 ERA) for the Brewers. Also, make sure to pay attention to what Jesus Aguilar is doing for Milwaukee. He is hitting .308 with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs and deserves attention in 2018.