×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Dodgers' Machado fined by MLB for kicking Brewers 1B Aguilar

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    18 Oct 2018, 03:04 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Manny Machado has been fined by Major League Baseball for kicking Milwaukee first baseman Jesus Aguilar in the NL Championship Series.

MLB fined Machado an undisclosed amount Wednesday, a day after the baserunning incident caused the benches to clear at Dodger Stadium and prompted Brewers MVP candidate Christian Yelich to call Machado a "dirty player."

"I don't think we're too concerned about any other teams' comments about our players," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday before Game 5. "I know speaking for Manny, he's preparing to help us win. It's really not at the forefront of our mind."

Machado was running to first on a grounder in the 10th inning of Game 4, and Aguilar left his right foot partly across the base for a moment after catching the ball. Already out, Machado brought his left foot forward and kicked Aguilar in the back of the leg.

"He's a player that has a history of those types of incidents," Yelich said. "One time is an accident. Repeated over and over and over again, you're just a dirty player. It's a dirty play by a dirty player."

Brewers manager Craig Counsell wasn't concerned the incident would distract from his team's focus in the best-of-seven series.

"You say to yourself, 'Two games from the World Series.' That's all you've got to say," Counsell said. "The other stuff just washes away, man. That's meaningless to me."

Some have questioned Machado's sportsmanship since he tossed his bat toward third base during an incident against the Oakland Athletics in 2014. Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez wondered on the FS1 postgame show whether the string of incidents could affect Machado's impending free agency after the season.

"It's a beauty pageant. You have 30 owners — all want you right now," he said. "You don't want four, five owners to sit around and say, 'Hey, dude, you see what Manny did? Did you see that? Oh, yeah, yeah, we're out. We like him, but now we're out.' You're losing tens of millions of dollars by the second if that becomes the narrative."

Machado, whose late slide last year injured Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia, has been checked a couple times in this NLCS because of close slides into second.

Machado gave Aguilar a brief hug after hitting a single in the 13th inning. The shortstop later scored the winning run, sliding home to give Los Angeles a 2-1 win that evened the NLCS at two games each.

Both Machado and Aguilar said after the game that they had no quarrel with each other, and Aguilar said Machado apologized to him.

The players' union declined comment on Machado's fine.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Bellinger lifts Dodgers over Brewers 2-1 in 13 to tie NLCS
RELATED STORY
Machado shines in Dodger debut as LA beats Brewers 6-4
RELATED STORY
Dodgers' Freese hitting 3rd in NLCS vs. familiar Brewers
RELATED STORY
Chacin, Brewers' bullpen blank Dodgers 4-0 for 2-1 NLCS lead
RELATED STORY
Yelich, Brewers get to Kershaw in 4-2 win over Dodgers
RELATED STORY
Kemp goes deep twice, Dodgers blow out Brewers 11-2
RELATED STORY
What a relief: Dodgers next up for Brewers' lights-out 'pen
RELATED STORY
Bellinger, Pederson, Puig power Dodgers in rout of Brewers
RELATED STORY
Brewers' bullpen showing cracks against Dodgers
RELATED STORY
Dodgers counting on Machado to push them over Series hump
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us