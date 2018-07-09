Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Dodgers' Puig leaves with oblique strain, could face DL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
09 Jul 2018
AP Image

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is likely headed to the disabled list after leaving in the fifth inning against the Angels with what the team announced was a strained right oblique.

Puig grabbed his right side after taking a swing during an at-bat and grimaced. He hunched over and was checked by a trainer and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before leaving the game.

Joc Pederson finished the at-bat and struck out.

"When you're talking about oblique, rib cage, we're almost certain it's a DL situation," Roberts said. "Obviously, we've got four days with the (All-Star) break to buy (time). We're going to get a scan (Monday) and we'll know more then."

Puig hit a three-run homer — his 11th of the season — in the second inning. He was 1 for 2 with three RBIs.

"On the first swing, I felt something," Puig said. "The second swing, I tried to bat through a fastball and tried to hit it in the front and that's when I felt it more. ... I feel bad. I can't help my team win right now. I come and play little bit better and try to help my team win. Now, this has happened. The only thing I can do is rest."

