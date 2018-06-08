Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dodgers sluggers Pederson, Bellinger starting to heat up

The Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates thanks to Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson finding their form.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 11:42 IST
28
Bellinger-Cody-USNews-Getty-FTR
Cody Bellinger

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can breathe a bit easier as everything is starting to work out as expected following Thursday's 8-7 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After a confusingly rough start to the MLB season, which included injuries to Justin Turner and Corey Seager, the Dodgers have now won 15 of their last 20 games after edging the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger homered in his third straight game, finishing three for four with a home run (11), two runs scored, two RBIs and a walk. Though batting just .237 this season, last year's National League (NL) Rookie of the Year has shown signs of life this week.

Outfielder Joc Pederson is also starting to find his rhythm. He went three for five with three runs scored, two home runs and three RBIs in the win. He now has six home runs this year with five of them coming in June.

With the win, the Dodgers (31-31) moved to just one-and-a-half games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the NL West lead.

 

MIKOLAS LIFTS CARDINALS

St Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas has been one of this year's breakout players, and he continued his electrifying form in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Mikolas allowed just one run in seven innings while striking out five batters. He is now 7-1 with a 2.27 ERA this season.

Twins starter Jose Berrios allowed two runs in a complete game, helping Minnesota top the Chicago White Sox 7-2 at home. Berrios struck out 10 batters and improved to 7-5 with the win.

 

BEEKS ENDURES FORGETTABLE RED SOX DEBUT

Boston Red Sox starter Jalen Beeks did not enjoy a very good season debut. The 24-year-old allowed six earned runs off seven hits in just four innings in a 7-2 loss against the Detroit Tigers. Beeks walked three batters and struck out four in the rough outing.

 

RIZZO GOES LONG

Anthony Rizzo hit a bomb against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs won 4-3.

 

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 7-5 Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 Pittsburgh Pirates
Minnesota Twins 7-2 Chicago White Sox
St Louis Cardinals 4-1 Miami Marlins
Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Baltimore Orioles
Chicago Cubs 4-3 Philadelphia Phillies
Seattle Mariners 5-4 Tampa Bay Rays
Detroit Tigers 7-2 Boston Red Sox
Oakland Athletics 4-1 Kansas City Royals
Houston Astros 5-2 Texas Rangers

 

GIANTS AT NATIONALS

Stephen Strasburg (6-5, 3.20 ERA) takes the mound for the Washington Nationals hoping to get some run support on Friday. Though his record looks a bit average, Strasburg has pitched quite well after contending for the National League (NL) Cy Young last year. The San Francisco Giants will counter with Andrew Suarez (2-4, 4.74 ERA) as they look to keep pace in the wide open NL West.

Pederson homers, surging Dodgers top listless Pirates 5-0
RELATED STORY
Pederson homers twice, Dodgers hold off Pirates 8-7
RELATED STORY
Pederson hits 2 HRs, Bellinger goes deep again for Dodgers
RELATED STORY
Dodgers back Ryu with 3 HRs in 4-0 win over Nationals
RELATED STORY
Pederson homers twice, Dodgers use big 7th to rout Rox 12-4
RELATED STORY
Dodgers star Bellinger pulled from game due to lack of...
RELATED STORY
Buehler goes 7 strong, Dodgers beat Padres 6-1
RELATED STORY
Hosmer homers as Padres beat Dodgers 7-4
RELATED STORY
Homer-happy D-backs beat Dodgers 8-5 in 12 innings
RELATED STORY
Schebler's HR helps Reds beat Dodgers for 5th straight win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us