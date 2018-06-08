Dodgers sluggers Pederson, Bellinger starting to heat up

The Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates thanks to Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson finding their form.

Omnisport NEWS News 08 Jun 2018, 11:42 IST 28 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Bellinger

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can breathe a bit easier as everything is starting to work out as expected following Thursday's 8-7 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After a confusingly rough start to the MLB season, which included injuries to Justin Turner and Corey Seager, the Dodgers have now won 15 of their last 20 games after edging the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger homered in his third straight game, finishing three for four with a home run (11), two runs scored, two RBIs and a walk. Though batting just .237 this season, last year's National League (NL) Rookie of the Year has shown signs of life this week.

Outfielder Joc Pederson is also starting to find his rhythm. He went three for five with three runs scored, two home runs and three RBIs in the win. He now has six home runs this year with five of them coming in June.

With the win, the Dodgers (31-31) moved to just one-and-a-half games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the NL West lead.

MIKOLAS LIFTS CARDINALS

St Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas has been one of this year's breakout players, and he continued his electrifying form in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Mikolas allowed just one run in seven innings while striking out five batters. He is now 7-1 with a 2.27 ERA this season.

Twins starter Jose Berrios allowed two runs in a complete game, helping Minnesota top the Chicago White Sox 7-2 at home. Berrios struck out 10 batters and improved to 7-5 with the win.

BEEKS ENDURES FORGETTABLE RED SOX DEBUT

Boston Red Sox starter Jalen Beeks did not enjoy a very good season debut. The 24-year-old allowed six earned runs off seven hits in just four innings in a 7-2 loss against the Detroit Tigers. Beeks walked three batters and struck out four in the rough outing.

RIZZO GOES LONG

Anthony Rizzo hit a bomb against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs won 4-3.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 7-5 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 Pittsburgh Pirates

Minnesota Twins 7-2 Chicago White Sox

St Louis Cardinals 4-1 Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs 4-3 Philadelphia Phillies

Seattle Mariners 5-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Detroit Tigers 7-2 Boston Red Sox

Oakland Athletics 4-1 Kansas City Royals

Houston Astros 5-2 Texas Rangers

GIANTS AT NATIONALS

Stephen Strasburg (6-5, 3.20 ERA) takes the mound for the Washington Nationals hoping to get some run support on Friday. Though his record looks a bit average, Strasburg has pitched quite well after contending for the National League (NL) Cy Young last year. The San Francisco Giants will counter with Andrew Suarez (2-4, 4.74 ERA) as they look to keep pace in the wide open NL West.