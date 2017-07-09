Dodgers surpass Astros with Bellinger walk-off
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed a thrilling MLB win thanks to Cody Bellinger.
Cody Bellinger launched his 25th home run of the MLB season before helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win with a walk-off walk, while the Atlanta Braves cruised.
Bellinger's latest offensive outburst helped Los Angeles (60-29) capture their fifth straight win – a 5-4, 10-inning victory over the Kansas City Royals – raising them above the Houston Astros (59-29) for the best record in baseball.
His eighth-inning blast tied the game before he took a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th.
The Braves were far more comfortable, crushing the Washington Nationals 13-0 on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the New York Yankees overcame the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3, the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Astros 7-2 and the Baltimore Orioles had a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.
The San Diego Padres edged the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1, the St Louis Cardinals got past the New York Mets 4-1 and the Tampa Bay Rays shut out the Boston Red Sox 1-0.
The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs, the Detroit Tigers went down to the Cleveland Indians 4-0 and the Chicago White Sox overcame the Colorado Rockies 5-4.
The Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2, the Miami Marlins battled past the San Francisco Giants 5-4, the Cincinnati Reds eased past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 and the Oakland Athletics edged the Seattle Mariners 4-3.
BRILLIANT BRAVES
Julio Teheran and Nick Markakis led the Braves to a win against the Nationals. Teheran tossed seven scoreless innings with just four hits allowed and five strikeouts to improve to 7-6 with a 4.79 ERA. Markakis, meanwhile, collected three hits with four runs scored, a home run and two RBIs. It was the first time Washington had been shutout all season.
YANKEES WALK OFF
Yankees rookie Clint Frazier blasted a walk-off home run against the Brewers.
First homer at The Stadium?— MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2017
Yeah, @clintfrazier will remember this one. #Walkoff pic.twitter.com/VYFuibv23v
PORCELLO'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE
Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello pitched very well Saturday, giving up just one run in eight innings with seven strikeouts, but he was still handed a 1-0 loss against the Rays. Porcello fell to 4-11 for the season, becoming just the third reigning Cy Young winner to have 11-plus losses prior to the All-Star break, joining Gaylord Perry and Mike McCormick.
ASTROS AT BLUE JAYS
With two losses in their last three games, Houston (59-29) have relinquished the best record in baseball. It might be for the best, in the short term, because it gives the young players something to fight for after the All-Star break. The Astros will send Brad Peacock (6-1, 2.91 ERA) to the mound Sunday against J.A. Happ (3-5, 3.47 ERA) and Toronto (41-46).