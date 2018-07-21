Dodgers top Brewers in Machado's debut
The Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 as Manny Machado made his debut.
Los Angeles acquired Machado from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for five prospects during the MLB All-Star break.
Machado batted second and tallied two hits in his Dodgers debut on Friday, while he also walked twice at Miller Park.
The Brewers trailed 3-2 heading into the ninth inning. But, Los Angeles extended their lead on a three-run home run by Enrique Hernandez.
Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich drove in two runs with a triple in the bottom of the frame before Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out Jesus Aguilar to end the game.
Dodgers starter Rich Hill allowed one run in six innings to pick up the win for Los Angeles. The Brewers bullpen combined to surrender five runs in three innings pitched.
The win moved the Dodgers to 54-43 for the season, while the Brewers fell to 55-44.
CARPENTER STARS IN CARDS ROUT
Matt Carpenter went five for five, hit three home runs and tallied seven RBIs in the St Louis Cardinals' 18-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.
San Francisco Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez allowed just three hits and one run against the Oakland Athletics. He also struck out five in the 5-1 victory.
GIVENS GENEROUS IN ORIOLES LOSS
Orioles reliever Mychal Givens allowed three hits and two runs in his one inning of work against the Toronto Blue Jays, who topped Baltimore 8-7 in extra innings.
Diego Castillo surrendered two runs and recorded just one out in the Tampa Rays' 6-5 loss to the Miami Marlins.
WENDLE ROBS MARLINS
Rays second baseman Joey Wendle charged a high chopper and made a quick glove flip to rob Marlins slugger Justin Bour of an infield hit.
This... shouldn't look that easy.#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/9N3kbrV8Vz— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 21, 2018
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
St Louis Cardinals 18-5 Chicago Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies 11-5 San Diego Padres
New York Mets 7-5 New York Yankees
Atlanta Braves 8-5 Washington Nationals
Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 Baltimore Orioles
Miami Marlins 6-5 Tampa Bay Rays
Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 Cincinnati Reds
Boston Red Sox 1-0 Detroit Tigers
Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 Milwaukee Brewers
Cleveland Indians 9-8 Texas Rangers
Kansas City Royals 6-5 Minnesota Twins
San Francisco Giants 5-1 Oakland Athletics
Colorado Rockies 11-10 Arizona Diamondbacks
Houston Astros 3-1 Los Angeles Angels
Seattle Mariners 3-1 Chicago White Sox
METS AT YANKEES
The Mets and Yankees will continue their three-game Subway Series on Saturday. Steven Matz (4-7, 3.38 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets, while Sonny Gray – who holds a 5.46 ERA – will start for the Yankees.