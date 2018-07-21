Dodgers top Brewers in Machado's debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 as Manny Machado made his debut.

Los Angeles acquired Machado from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for five prospects during the MLB All-Star break.

Machado batted second and tallied two hits in his Dodgers debut on Friday, while he also walked twice at Miller Park.

The Brewers trailed 3-2 heading into the ninth inning. But, Los Angeles extended their lead on a three-run home run by Enrique Hernandez.

Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich drove in two runs with a triple in the bottom of the frame before Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out Jesus Aguilar to end the game.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill allowed one run in six innings to pick up the win for Los Angeles. The Brewers bullpen combined to surrender five runs in three innings pitched.

The win moved the Dodgers to 54-43 for the season, while the Brewers fell to 55-44.

CARPENTER STARS IN CARDS ROUT

Matt Carpenter went five for five, hit three home runs and tallied seven RBIs in the St Louis Cardinals' 18-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.

San Francisco Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez allowed just three hits and one run against the Oakland Athletics. He also struck out five in the 5-1 victory.

GIVENS GENEROUS IN ORIOLES LOSS

Orioles reliever Mychal Givens allowed three hits and two runs in his one inning of work against the Toronto Blue Jays, who topped Baltimore 8-7 in extra innings.

Diego Castillo surrendered two runs and recorded just one out in the Tampa Rays' 6-5 loss to the Miami Marlins.

WENDLE ROBS MARLINS

Rays second baseman Joey Wendle charged a high chopper and made a quick glove flip to rob Marlins slugger Justin Bour of an infield hit.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

St Louis Cardinals 18-5 Chicago Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies 11-5 San Diego Padres

New York Mets 7-5 New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves 8-5 Washington Nationals

Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 Baltimore Orioles

Miami Marlins 6-5 Tampa Bay Rays

Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 Cincinnati Reds

Boston Red Sox 1-0 Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 Milwaukee Brewers

Cleveland Indians 9-8 Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals 6-5 Minnesota Twins

San Francisco Giants 5-1 Oakland Athletics

Colorado Rockies 11-10 Arizona Diamondbacks

Houston Astros 3-1 Los Angeles Angels

Seattle Mariners 3-1 Chicago White Sox

METS AT YANKEES

The Mets and Yankees will continue their three-game Subway Series on Saturday. Steven Matz (4-7, 3.38 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets, while Sonny Gray – who holds a 5.46 ERA – will start for the Yankees.