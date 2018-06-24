Dodgers top Mets in Kershaw's return from DL
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed a win over the New York Mets as Clayton Kershaw returned in MLB.
Clayton Kershaw pitched just three innings in his return from the disabled list on Saturday, but the Los Angeles Dodgers still came away with a win.
Los Angeles topped the New York Mets 8-3 in the second game of the teams’ series at Citi Field. New York have now lost five straight games.
The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run from Max Muncy in the first inning.
The Mets tied the score one frame later and swung the scoreboard in their favour on an RBI single by Wilmer Flores in the bottom of the third.
But Los Angeles retook the lead on a two-RBI double by Chris Taylor in the following inning and pulled away when Matt Kemp blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth.
Kershaw, who was activated from the DL after missing a little more than three weeks with a lower back strain, allowed two runs and five hits in his three innings on the mound. Caleb Ferguson threw four innings of scoreless relief for Los Angeles.
The Dodgers moved to 40-35 with the win while the Mets fell to 31-43.
CRAWFORD STARS FOR GIANTS
Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was three for three with three RBIs and a walk against the Padres.
Rays starter Wilmer Font threw 5.2 shut-out innings and limited the Yankees to three hits in his team's 4-0 win.
MCCANN MISERY
Tigers catcher James McCann went 0 for four and struck out three times in his team's 4-1 loss to the Indians. He also dropped the ball during a play at the plate, costing Detroit an easy out and a run.
Reliever Brian Duensing allowed five runs in 1.1 innings pitched in the Cubs' 11-2 loss to the Reds.
DESCLAFANI SURPRISE
Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani sent a pitch over the left-field fence for a grand slam in the third inning against the Cubs. It was the first home run of DeSclafani's career.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Oakland Athletics 7-6 Chicago White Sox
Texas Rangers 9-6 Minnesota Twins
Miami Marlins 6-2 Colorado Rockies
Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 Pittsburgh Pirates
San Francisco Giants 5-3 San Diego Padres
Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles 7-5 Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds 11-2 Chicago Cubs
St Louis Cardinals 3-2 Milwaukee Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 New York Yankees
Cleveland Indians 4-1 Detroit Tigers
Seattle Mariners 7-2 Boston Red Sox
Houston Astros 4-3 Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 New York Mets
Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 Los Angeles Angels
PHILLIES AT NATIONALS
The Phillies will look to pick up a sweep of the Nationals in their series finale on Sunday. Philadelphia registered a blowout 12-2 victory in the opener and followed with a two-run win on Saturday. Nick Pivetta (4-6, 4.08 ERA) is set to start for Philadelphia while Jefry Rodriguez (0-0, 4.66) will take the mound for the Nationals. The Phillies have won six of their last seven games. The teams will meet again on Thursday when they start a four-game series in Philadelphia.