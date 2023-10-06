Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction & Betting Tips - October 7 | 2023 MLB NL Division Series game

On October 4, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 5-2 in the second Game of the NL Wild Card Series. By completing the series sweep, the D-Backs will advance to their first Divisional Series since 2017.

There, they will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers, a staunch divisional foe who captured the NL West title for the tenth straight season. While the Dodgers are the undoubted favorites, the Diamondbacks have demonstrated a strong ability to surprise. Let's see how the pair stack up.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks predictions

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a record of 100-62, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished first in their division, sixteen whole games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, the team's pitching has taken a massive statistical hit this year.

After posting the best ERA in baseball last year, Dodgers pitchers have a cumulative figure of 4.06, ranking them thirteenth this season. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks have spread the wealth offensively this season.

Expand Tweet

"Dodgers playoff rotation. #HereToPlay" - Dave

In total, four players on Arizona have 24 or more homers this season. Corbin Carroll, the NL Rookie of the Year-presumptive, has hit .285/.362/.506 with 25 home runs and 76 RBIs. Meanwhile, Christian Walker has led the way with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs. If the Diamondbacks can get past Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, then the soft underbelly of the Dodgers' rotation might show. The Dodgers are still likely to win in three or four games, but count the D-Backs out at your own peril.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks betting tips

The Los Angeles Dodgers have -205 odds to win the series, making them the clear favorite. However, the series may be a high-scoring one. Lance Lynn, who came to the Dodgers from the Chicago White Sox mid-season, is having a career-worst season, and is set to start Game 3.

Expand Tweet

"Corbin Carroll introduced himself to the Postseason with a BANG. At 444 feet, his home run in Game 1 of the NLWC Series is tied for the fourth-longest postseason homer by a rookie under Statcast tracking (since 2015)." - MLB Now

Betting on the Arizona Diamondbacks is a high-risk, high-reward scenario. Placing a modest sum on the Snakes may not be worst idea, especially given the pitching matchups in potential elimination games.

Note: We cannot guarantee any outcome. With any bet you place, you must understand that it is not a guarantee. Please gamble responsibly if you choose to do so.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks head-to-head

While the San Francisco Giants were threatening for the early part of the season, the NL West belonged to these teams this year. In the thirteen-game season series, the Dodgers won 8-5.

Additionally. the Dodgers placed within the top three in MLB in just about every single vital hitting statistic, giving them the clear edge over the D-Backs when it comes to hitting.

Where to watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Nationally, the series will be broadcast on ESPN for viewers in the contiguous USA. Additionally, fans within the geographic regions of the respective teams can catch the action on other broadcast networks. Dodgers fans can watch the NLDS on SportsNet LA, while those in the desert will be able to tune into Bally Sports Arizona.