×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Donald Trump criticises Dodgers manager Roberts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    28 Oct 2018, 12:50 IST
DonaldTrump-cropped
United States president Donald Trump

United States president Donald Trump criticised manager Dave Roberts after the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox in game four of the MLB World Series.

The Dodgers surrendered a 4-0 lead as they went down 9-6 to the Red Sox, who moved within a win of claiming the World Series on Saturday.

Outspoken US leader Trump was less than impressed with what transpired, hitting out at Roberts after he removed Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill following 6.3 innings.

Trump tweeted: "Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost seven innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever[s] who get shellacked. Four-run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake!"

When informed about Trump's comments on social media, Roberts told reporters post-game: "The President said that?

"I'm happy he was tuning in and watching the game. I don't know how many Dodger games he's watched. I don't think he was privy to the conversation. That's one man's opinion."

Red Sox counterpart Alex Cora added: "Dave Roberts is a good manager."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Trump assails Roberts' moves in Dodgers' 9-6 loss to Red Sox
RELATED STORY
Beloved in Boston, Roberts returns for World Series with LA
RELATED STORY
Dodgers' bullpen can't stop bleeding after Kershaw exit
RELATED STORY
Back by the beach, Dodgers look to get hot in World Series
RELATED STORY
Column: Over-managing costs Dodgers in Game 1 of Series
RELATED STORY
Overmatched: Dodgers' moves don't work, down 2-0 in Series
RELATED STORY
Brewers remove Miley after one batter against Dodgers
RELATED STORY
Aguilar, Brewers beat Dodgers 7-2, send NLCS to Game 7
RELATED STORY
Dodgers-Red Sox: Rich histories, but little crossover
RELATED STORY
Dodgers bullpen shines after Jansen's mistake in epic Game 3
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us