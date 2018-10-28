Donald Trump criticises Dodgers manager Roberts

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 28 Oct 2018, 12:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

United States president Donald Trump

United States president Donald Trump criticised manager Dave Roberts after the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox in game four of the MLB World Series.

The Dodgers surrendered a 4-0 lead as they went down 9-6 to the Red Sox, who moved within a win of claiming the World Series on Saturday.

Outspoken US leader Trump was less than impressed with what transpired, hitting out at Roberts after he removed Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill following 6.3 innings.

Trump tweeted: "Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost seven innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever[s] who get shellacked. Four-run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake!"

Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2018

When informed about Trump's comments on social media, Roberts told reporters post-game: "The President said that?

"I'm happy he was tuning in and watching the game. I don't know how many Dodger games he's watched. I don't think he was privy to the conversation. That's one man's opinion."

Red Sox counterpart Alex Cora added: "Dave Roberts is a good manager."