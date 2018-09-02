Double for Ghiretti, Reynolds, 2 podium finishes for Vicky

Chandhok

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) Frenchman Allessandro Ghiretti registered a fine double besides a third-placed finish in the Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship round while UK's Peter Reynolds won both the Caterham Asia Championship races at the MMRT track at Sriperumbudur near here on Sunday.

Participating as a guest driver, India's Vicky Chandhok, racing after 25 years, marked his one-off return to the track by finishing second in both the Caterham races, behind Reynolds.

The day, however, belonged to Ghiretti, who, after winning the first race quite comfortably after starting from pole position, won the next outing from eighth on the reverse grid and followed it up with a third-place finish in the third race, starting sixth and which was won by Malaysia's Muizz Musyaffa.

In the first race, Ghrietti rocketed off the blocks and after surviving close scrutiny from Shepherd early in the 15-lapper, gradually increased the lead and won virtually untroubled even as the eight-car field spread out.

Ghiretti went on to give a repeat performance in Race 2, this time starting eighth on the reverse grid as he literally waltzed his way past the front-runners and by half-way through the 15-lap race, he was firmly in front with Shepherd hot on his heels, but never looking like catching up.

The duo finished in that order with Musyaffa coming a distant third.

Musyaffa made amends by winning Race 3 ahead of Ghiretti and Shepherd.

In both the Caterham Asia races, Reynolds was unstoppable though he briefly conceded lead in the first to Chandhok, but quickly recovered for a big win.

The story was much the same in the second race as Reynolds won comfortably with Chandhok and Tan Pye Sen (Malaysia) following home.

Results (Provisional): Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship Race 1 (15 laps): 1. Alessandro Ghiretti (France) (25mins, 42.565secs); 2. Kane Shepherd (Thailand) (25:44.594); 3.Antone Potty (Belgium) (25:52.451).

Race 2 (15 laps): 1. Ghiretti (25:07.949); 2. Shepherd (25:10.144); 3. Muizz Musyaffa (Malaysia) (25:22.789).

Race 3: 1. Musyaffa (26:55.151); 2. Shepherd (26:55.612); 3.Ghiretti (26:56.800).

Caterham Asia Race 1 (12 laps): 1.Peter Reynolds (UK) (22:57.898); 2. Vicky Chandhok (23:36.398); 3. Sheran Fernando (Sri Lanka) (23:37.230).

Race 2 (12 laps): Renolds (22:58.399); 2. Chandhok (23:33.874); 3. Tan Pye Sen (Malaysia) (23:34.805)