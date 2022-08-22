"Easily the one that deserves it the most" "Honestly, just put Paul back in the lineup today" - New York Yankees fans brutally boo Hal Steinbrenner during Paul O'Neill's jersey retirement ceremony

The New York Yankees do not look like the same team they were before the All-Star break. They have been terrible to start the second half, and although they are still first in the American League East, fans are getting fed up. During former Yankees outfielder Paul O'Neill's jersey retirement ceremony, fans booed club owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Before the All-Star break, the Yankees were easily one of the best teams, if not the best team, in baseball. They were the first team to 40, 50, and 60 wins, and held a substantial margin in the AL East. New York looked like they could easily be the next World Series champions.

However, since the All-Star break, this Yankees squad has been more than disappointing. They have a 9-20 record since the start of the second half. This includes multiple losing streaks, including an ongoing one. New York is also yet to win a series against any team in the month of August.

The New York Yankees still hold the lead in the AL East, but the Toronto Blue Jays are catching up and are now just seven games back. There is still a lot of baseball to be played in the final weeks. The Yanks could lose the lead if they keep spiraling.

It is safe to say New York Yankees fans are fed up with the current state of the team. At Yankee Stadium, chants echo, calling for the firing of manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman. Now, they have taken it to the next level by booing the owner himself.

It has been 13 years since the Yankees had their magical 2009 World Series championship season. New York fans are hungry for another title, and it seems that it might be slipping away once again. Over the past decade, the Yankees have put up great teams that seem to fall just short.

The Yankees are a great team this year and will likely bounce back from this rough patch. They have one of the best all-round rosters in Major League Baseball. What is not helping them, however, are recent trade aquisitions.

The New York Yankees' new trade pieces are not working out

Andrew Benintendi joined the New York Yankees just before the trade deadline.

Shortly before the trade deadline, the New York Yankees made some deals to bolster the team. All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi was acquired from the Kansas City Royals, where he was batting .320. However, since joining the Yankees, Benintendi has hit an embarassingly low .192 through 22 games played.

Their other big piece was starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Through 19 starts in Oakland, Montas had a 3.18 ERA with 109 strikeouts. Since joining New York, however, Montas has a 9.00 ERA through three starts.

Both Benintendi and Montas are very talented players. Hopefully for the Yankees' sake, they figure it out quickly.

