Emotional Trout addresses Angels team-mates, fans for first time since signing extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    25 Mar 2019, 11:00 IST
trout-mike-03242019-getty-ftr.jpg
Mike Trout

The ink is only a few days dry on Mike Trout's colossal contract, but he is already eager to bring a championship back to Los Angeles.

Trout gave an emotional address in front of his team-mates and Angels fans on Sunday.

It was the first news conference since the center-fielder's 12-year, $426.5million extension made him the highest-paid player in MLB history.

"I know there was a lot of talk about going back east, but I enjoy every minute being here," Trout said.

"This is my home. I love it. I think the direction of the franchise, if it was going the other way, I would have had to consider going. But it never crossed my mind. I was going to be an Angel for life, sure."

Trout thanked everyone from his agent to fans that have endured a four-year playoff drought.

"I want to bring a championship back to Anaheim. Let's go, baby!" he said.

Trout has earned two MVP awards and made seven All-Star teams with the Angels and was in the second-to-last year of a six-year, $144m deal he signed with Los Angeles in 2014.

Trout, 27, was originally taken with the 25th overall pick in the 2009 draft.

He has slashed .307/.416/.573 in eight seasons with the club while hitting 240 home runs, stealing 189 bases and driving in 648 runs.

Omnisport
NEWS
