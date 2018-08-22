Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Eovaldi surrenders 10 hits as Red Sox lose to Indians

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    22 Aug 2018, 11:11 IST
Eovaldi-Nathan-USNews-082218-ftr-getty
Nathan Eovaldi

The Indians topped the Red Sox again on Tuesday.

Cleveland registered 10 hits off Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi to pick up a 6-3 victory at Fenway Park. Eovaldi was charged with the loss after he allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings on the mound.

The teams finished the first three innings tied at 0-0. But the Indians then plated two runs each in the fourth and sixth to take the lead. They added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth to secure the victory.

Indians catcher Yan Gomes tallied three hits and drove in two runs in the game. Four other Cleveland players tallied an RBI. Starter Shane Bieber was credited with the win after he surrendered three runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Cleveland moved to 73-52 on the year with the victory, while Boston fell to 88-39.

 

GAUSMAN DOMINATES PIRATES

Kevin Gausman threw eight shutout innings and struck out five in the Atlanta Braves’ 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI against the San Francisco Giants. New York came away with a 6-3 win.

 

BUNDY A SOFT TOUCH

Baltimore Orioles starter Dylan Bundy surrendered seven runs in four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. Baltimore fell 8-2.

David Bote, Willson Contreras and Tommy La Stella, the bottom three hitters in the Chicago Cubs' line-up, combined to go 0 for 12 with five strikeouts in Chicago’s 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

 

AHMED DENIES YOUNG JR

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed fielded a ground ball and made a strong throw to rob Los Angeles Angels outfielder Eric Young Jr. of a base hit.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 9-7 Milwaukee Brewers
San Diego Padres 4-3 Colorado Rockies
Texas Rangers 0-6 Oakland Athletics
St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 Los Angeles Dodgers
Houston Astros 3-2 Seattle Mariners
Atlanta Braves 6-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Cleveland Indians 6-3 Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs 1-2 Detroit Tigers
New York Yankees 2-1 Miami Marlins
Kansas City Royals 1-4 Tampa Bay Rays 
Los Angeles Angels 4-5 Arizona Diamondbacks 
Minnesota Twins 5-2 Chicago White Sox 
San Francisco Giants 3-6 New York Mets 
Baltimore Orioles 2-8 Toronto Blue Jays 
Philadelphia Phillies 4-10 Washington Nationals 

 

BRAVES AT PIRATES

Atlanta will go for a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The Braves came away with a one-run win in the opener and followed with a 6-1 victory Tuesday. Julio Teheran (8-7, 4.24 ERA) will take the mound for Atlanta while Trevor Williams (10-9, 3.53) is set to start for the Pirates.

Omnisport
NEWS
