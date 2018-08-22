Eovaldi surrenders 10 hits as Red Sox lose to Indians

Nathan Eovaldi

The Indians topped the Red Sox again on Tuesday.

Cleveland registered 10 hits off Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi to pick up a 6-3 victory at Fenway Park. Eovaldi was charged with the loss after he allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings on the mound.

The teams finished the first three innings tied at 0-0. But the Indians then plated two runs each in the fourth and sixth to take the lead. They added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth to secure the victory.

Indians catcher Yan Gomes tallied three hits and drove in two runs in the game. Four other Cleveland players tallied an RBI. Starter Shane Bieber was credited with the win after he surrendered three runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Cleveland moved to 73-52 on the year with the victory, while Boston fell to 88-39.

GAUSMAN DOMINATES PIRATES

Kevin Gausman threw eight shutout innings and struck out five in the Atlanta Braves’ 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI against the San Francisco Giants. New York came away with a 6-3 win.

BUNDY A SOFT TOUCH

Baltimore Orioles starter Dylan Bundy surrendered seven runs in four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. Baltimore fell 8-2.

David Bote, Willson Contreras and Tommy La Stella, the bottom three hitters in the Chicago Cubs' line-up, combined to go 0 for 12 with five strikeouts in Chicago’s 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

AHMED DENIES YOUNG JR

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed fielded a ground ball and made a strong throw to rob Los Angeles Angels outfielder Eric Young Jr. of a base hit.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 9-7 Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres 4-3 Colorado Rockies

Texas Rangers 0-6 Oakland Athletics

St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Houston Astros 3-2 Seattle Mariners

Atlanta Braves 6-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Cleveland Indians 6-3 Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs 1-2 Detroit Tigers

New York Yankees 2-1 Miami Marlins

Kansas City Royals 1-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Los Angeles Angels 4-5 Arizona Diamondbacks

Minnesota Twins 5-2 Chicago White Sox

San Francisco Giants 3-6 New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles 2-8 Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies 4-10 Washington Nationals

