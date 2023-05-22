The New York Yankees came into 2023 with high expectations, and falling short could mean the end of the road for manager Aaron Boone . Boone has been manager of the Yankees since 2018, and the team has yet to see the success they imagined when he was brought in. Instead of battling for championships, they have been relegated to early playoff exits.

Atlanta sports radio host Chris Dimino believes this could be Boone's last chance if the team misses the playoffs. The American League East is shaping up to be one of the most competitive divisions in baseball, making it no gaurantee the Yankees qualify for the postseason.

Chris Dimino sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, where he commented on Boone's future should they underperform.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Boone, he's going to have some problems if they don't make the playoffs this year, as in he's going to be gone. So, you better look like a guy who knows what he's doing but also defends his team".

The comments stem from the New York Yankees recent series against the Toronto Blue Jays, where the managers traded barbs.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Codify @CodifyBaseball Aaron Boone giving Pete Walker a complimentary psychological evaluation and invitation to sit Aaron Boone giving Pete Walker a complimentary psychological evaluation and invitation to sit 😂 https://t.co/QX7pjZl7nI Aaron Boone said this was prompted by Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker again yelling at third-base coach Luis Rojas. “I’m glad we’re leaving,” Boone said. twitter.com/codifybaseball… Aaron Boone said this was prompted by Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker again yelling at third-base coach Luis Rojas. “I’m glad we’re leaving,” Boone said. twitter.com/codifybaseball…

"I’m glad we’re leaving." - Aaron Boone

Dimino helped explain how the situation came about and why the managers reacted the way they did.

"So, it looks and sounds petty but they're just getting back to how we figured out you had an advantage. We have to figure out how to take it away inside the rules."

Chris Dimino continued:

"I get what happened. It's two guys saying, "Oh yeah, I've got to protect my guys." It's two managers going back and forth. It's sort of like a fake school fight... They have to let it be known publicly, "I take care of my guys""

So, there may have been more to Aaron Boone's frustration in dealing with this incident, since he may have something to prove to the New York Yankees.

Is it possible for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees to miss the playoffs?

New York Yankees v Cincinnati Reds

The New York Yankees are currently third place in the AL East, behind the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles. The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox are both nipping at their heels. All it would take are a few key injuries or tough losing streaks for the Yankees to fall to last.

Big Daddy CC @Waitinfor28 The AL East is just pure insanity this year. The AL East is just pure insanity this year. https://t.co/Emph6GEzJ7

If the star-studded Yankees do miss the playoffs due to a stellar American League, it'll be a tough pill to swallow for Aaron Boone.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes