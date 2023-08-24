Exploring Rafael Devers worrying decline after signing $313,500,000 contract, defensive output is among worst in MLB

The Boston Red Sox may have a problem when it comes to superstar third baseman Rafael Devers. While the slugger remains one of the top hitters in baseball, when it comes to his defensive abilities, he is the polar opposite. His declining production with his glove has raised concern not only among fans but the team itself.

"Alex Cora isn’t happy with Devers’ defense, but isn’t too concerned. Where do you stand?" - @GreshFauriaWEEI

After signing a massive 10-year, $313,500,000 contract with the Red Sox this offseason, fans were excited that the team finally extended one of its superstar talents. However, it appears that Rafael Devers' complete drop in defensive ability could become a long-term issue for the club.

At 26 years old, Devers should be entering his athletic prime. However, some fans are fed up with his defensive struggles at third base this season. The two-time All-Star currently sits second in the entire MLB with defensive errors committed with 16. The only player above with more errors than him is his former teammate Kike Hernandez, who has since been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the simple solution for the Boston Red Sox would be to either change his defensive position or make him the full-time DH, it is not that simple of a decision. For one, the Red Sox have used a variety of players in the designated hitter slot this season, with Justin Turner, Adam Duvall, Trevor Story, and Masataka Yoshida rotating.

"I dont like today's lineup defensively. Devers at 3rd? Turner! Turner at first? Casas! Outfield ok. All the noise about devers glove and coras pulling this crap? Hmm. If casas injured put duvall at first or Reyes at 3rd. Whatever. Devers is the next papi! DH" - @Zachcat8

This means, moving forward, the Red Sox will need to rely on the players mentioned above to play defense more regularly while also finding a replacement at third base. The team could potentially do this, but it could potentially hurt the lineup if they were unable to play Justin Turner or Adam Duvall on a regular basis.

Could moving Rafael Devers to first base be a solution to his defensive troubles?

As for the move to a new position, such as first base, it would result in a positional log jam. Currently, Triston Casas and Justin Turner have been taking turns at first base, so moving Rafael Devers there would reduce their playing time. This could not only stunt the growth of a promising young star in Casas, but it could also lead to Turner's diminishing role hurting the team on offense.

The Boston Red Sox will need to figure out how to fix Rafael Devers' defensive issues sooner rather than later if they have any hopes of returning to World Series contention.