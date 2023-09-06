Fact Check: Did the Angels use a body-double for Shohei Ohtani during the team photograph? Exploring the truth behind viral report

One of the Los Angeles Angels' brightest stars, Shohei Ohtani, was absent from Tuesday's (September 5) team photo session. Ohtani was not available for the team portrait as he is still being treated for the oblique tightness that he experienced on Monday. Instead, the club set up a body double in the outfield, wearing a No. 17 jersey in place of Ohtani.

"It appears there was a stand-in for Ohtani at photo day, who was escorted back off the field through the bullpen exit," journalist Sarah Valenzuela wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sam Blum and Sarah Valenzuela, reporters for the Angels, shared images and videos of the stand-in and said that the man who occupied Ohtani's 6-foot-4, 210-pound physical space in the image, was led out through an outfield exit.

"Shohei Ohtani wasn’t available for the Angels team photo, so they used a body double and will photoshop him in later," TalkinBaseball wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Today was Angels photo day. But Shohei Ohtani wasn’t available for it. So they used a body double, and will presumably photoshop him in. He was taken through a back exit by Angels PR," SamBlum3 posted.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani, an all-around sensation for the Angels, creates history

Ohtani's already illustrious season gained another spectacular record. The Japanese superstar accomplished a 40-20 season for the second time in his Angels career with his 20th stolen base of the season in the recent game against the Oakland Athletics.

"He joins the 20 SB/40 HR club for the second time in his career," MLB wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani is undoubtedly going to earn his second AL MVP award this season after hitting 44 home runs and picking up 10 victories in the circle. In the fifth inning, after being walked, the two-way player stole a base. After winning the AL MVP award in 2021 and having a total of 46 home runs and 26 base steals, he had his second 40-20 season.