Fact Check: Did the Astros call Jose Altuve "Daddy" during live game vs. Red Sox? Team's broadcaster posts bizarre on-screen question

Jose Altuve is one of the most important players on the Houston Astros roster. The slugger has an incredible record against most MLB teams, especially the New York Yankees.

During Tuesday night's game between the Astros and the Boston Red Sox, the AT&T SportsNet broadcast team targeted some of Houston's rivals.

In the third inning of the contest, the broadcast revealed a poll where fans could vote for which Astros player performs the best against certain teams. However, the poll’s wording was unique, to say the least.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If Jose Altuve is the Yankees’ 'daddy,’ which other Astros star is the biggest ‘daddy’ to an A.L. team?” the poll read live on air.

The poll gained plenty of traction on social media. Some fans were furious at the broadcasters, who felt that the question was quite disrespectful to other teams in the league. Meanwhile, others saw the funny side.

The options of the poll then read:

A. Yordan vs. Red Sox

B. Tucker vs. Rangers

C. Verlander vs. Yankees

Expand Tweet

Altuve has smashed 12 home runs against the Yankees in his career, which is the most of any non-American League West team. He also hit a walk-off homer to knock them out of the 2019 playoffs and hit two more homers against them in the 2017 ALCS.

A look at Jose Altuve's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve

Jose is having another fabulous season with the Houston Astros in 2023. The slugger has racked up 78 hits, 34 RBI, and 10 home runs in 247 at-bats with a .316 batting average. He has also recorded 13 stolen bases.

Altuve's impressive outings have kept the Astros alive in a hunt for another postseason berth. Dusty Baker's side is presently third in the AL West with a 76-58 record.

While Houston is on course to reach the playoffs, the team will be eager to clinch the divisional title as well. Moreover, with Altuve firing on all cylinders, the Astros will be looking to defend their World Series title this year.