Fact Check: Did a fan tell Pete Fairbanks to drink bleach? Spectator’s taunt leaves mark on Rays pitcher

It was a rough night in more ways than one for Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks, who ended up blowing the save on Monday night's matchup against the Texas Rangers. Not only was Fairbanks tagged with the loss, but the 29-year-old was the victim of some rather unsavory taunts from a fan in the crowd.

After over-throwing a fastball, Pete Fairbanks tossed a walk-off wild pitch, which resulted in a key loss for the Tampa Bay Rays. According to the closer, one fan said told Fairbanks that "he wouldn't bat an eye if I drank some bleach."

"Pete Fairbanks, frustrated after loss. Said he just yanked the fastball. Equally frustrated by when he went to text his wife after & a notification popped up from social media from a guy telling him to drink bleach. “I don’t feel great after that one but Im still having a better night than that guy.” - @TriciaWhitaker

It was an unfortunate incident between Fairbanks and the fan in question, however, the five-year veteran handle the situation with grace and humor. The closing pitcher joked that he was "having a better night than him", even though he was tagged with the loss in the important matchup against the Texas Rangers.

"This is disgusting. It’s OK to be frustrated, but some of y’all really need to think before you tweet/open your mouth. Athletes are real people you need to treat as such. Do better." - @trulymadlydani

The disgusting message for Fairbanks was not only disrespectful but completely unnecessary. While it is generally accepted for fans to boo or voice their displeasure with opponents or their own team for that matter, the vile quote directed at Fairbanks is unacceptable.

A look at Pete Fairbanks' short but successful MLB career so far

While struggling at the beginning of his career as a member of the Texas Rangers, Pete Fairbanks became a new pitcher after being acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays. After pitching only 8.2 innings with the Rangers, Fairbanks posted a dreadful 9.35 ERA with the club before being traded to the Rays in exchange for Nick Solak.

It was after making the jump to Florida that Fairbanks thrived, posting an 11-13 record and 2.82 ERA in 124.2 innings with his new club. Even though the Tampa Bay Rays tend to be non-committal to one pitcher as a closer, the team has relied on Fairbanks in recent years.

The veteran closer signed a three-year, $12 million extension with the Rays prior to the 2023 season, which will keep him under team control until the end of the 2026 regular season. He will continue to pitch alongside Jason Adam and Kevin Kelly late in games for the foreseeable future.

