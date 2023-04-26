Fact Check: Did Randy Arozarena escape to Mexico on a boat? Recounting Rays hero's turbulent path to MLB stardom

Randy Arozarena is one of the top stars for the Tampa Bay Rays and Mexico National Baseball teams. However, there is a rumor that he escaped to Mexico from Cuba on a boat five years ago to improve his living conditions. Here's all you need to know about whether the rumors are true or not.

Well, the rumors regarding the issue are all true. Arozarena did escape from Cuba on a boat to Mexico. He used to earn only $4 for his livelihood. He was also sidelined from Pinar del Rio's roster. Hence, he escaped the Communist regime of Cuba like many other baseball players to find better living conditions for himself.

Additionally, Arozarena also stated that when he first landed in Mexico, he did not know anybody, had no equipment, and had no money. However, he had come into contact with Guillermo Armenta, who was scouting for MLB through an agent. He also made it to the Toros de Tijuana baseball team of Mexican professional baseball.

Arozarena finally made his debut in the MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019. One year later, he got traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, who were impressed with his talent.

It seems like the rumors surrounding Randy Arozarena's escape on a boat to Mexico are all true.

Randy Arozarena's MLB performance

Randy Arozarena in Tampa Bay Rays v Minnesota Twins game

Randy Arozarena is one of the best players for the Tampa Bay Rays team. He also represented Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. The 28-year-old has developed a career with both of these teams.

Arozarena has a batting average of .274 along with 53 home runs in his career. He has also batted in 193 runs and has 61 stolen bases to his credit. It seems that he will truly become one of the greats in the world of baseball in the future.

