Fact Check: Did Rob Manfred deny Bryce Harper’s request for more time to put on his baserunning brace?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recently denied Bryce Harper's request for more time to put on his baserunning brace. This is in regard to the new pace of play around the new pitch clock rule that MLB implemented for the 2023 season.

Bryce Harper returned this week after recovering from Tommy John surgery in the offseason. He campaigned to the MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's office because the new pitch clock rules put him in a dangerous position.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies star managed to put on the brace only four times, and the fifth time, he had to run the bases without the brace as he didn't get the time to put it on. The Phillies ultimately lost the match 10-6.

Regarding the incident, Harper said:

“I know they’re going to try to get me extra time but if they’re not, then I won’t be able to get it on and get it going.”(Via Nypost.com).

Phillies manager Rob Thompson said:

"Really, they should amend the rule to a certain degree to have a superstar or anybody who has an issue with the guards or whatever, just give them extra time. Have a feel so they're not going to injure them." (Via Nypost.com).

However, MLB stated the following:

"MLB does not make exceptions to the playing rules for individual players. The league consulted multiple orthopedists and athletic trainers before deciding on the current policy, which is that players are free to wear protective equipment while running the bases, provided they put it on within the proper time frames." (Via CBSsports.com)

Bryce Harper's MLB performance

Bryce Harper in New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies game

Bryce Harper is one of the most marketable stars for the Philadephia Phillies. He developed his career with the team through his baseball skills and prowess, and is also a 7-time All-star and 2-time Silver Slugger Award Winner.

Harper has developed 285 home runs in his career along with a batting average of .280 and 1,379 hits. Furthermore, he has 122 stolen bases and 817 runs batted to his credit.

It is expected that Rob Manfred will be able to make at least some adjustments to the pitch clock rule so that this superstar does not hurt himself again.

