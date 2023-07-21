Fact Check: Did Scott Rolen once decline $140,000,000 to remain with Phillies? 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee's life and career, examined

This Sunday, former MLB star Scott Rolen will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Indiana-born star was the only ex-MLB player to reach the 75% vote threshold on the BBWAA ballot nessecary for induction.

Over his 17-year career, Rolen became known to pitchers around the league as one of the toughest outs, as well as his supreme fielding abilities at third base. His .364 career on-base percentage speaks to his tenacity at the plate.

Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1993, Rolen decided to forgo his college baseball commitments to sign with the big team. After spending a few seasons in the minor leagues, he made the Phillies roster in 1996. The following season, he hit .283/.377/.469 with 21 home runs and 92 RBIs, and became the first Phillies player to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award since Dick Allen in 1964.

"April 1, 1997: Vin Scully raves about eventual NL Rookie of the Year Scott Rolen." - Tim Kelly

Between 1992 and 2001, Rolen hit .285/.375/.508 with 133 home runs and 493 RBIs in 744 games, becoming one of the more prolific Phillies hitters. The team, however, failed to hit the 80-win mark in all but one of Rolen's time with them, and he never saw playoff action in Philly.

At the beginning of the 2002 season, Rolen publicly turned down any extension with the Philadelphia Phillies. Although the deal was estimated to be around $140 million, Scott Rolen clearly had no interest. At the time, the third baseman told AP:

"I think the fans of Philadelphia deserve better than what they've gotten over the last 15 years. I feel bad about that. So $140 million is not the issue here."

Midway through the 2002 season, Rolen was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he would encounter much better playoff success. The Cards won the 2004 NL pennant, and then the 2006 World Series, both of which Scott Rolen played a pivotal role. Rolen was traded to the Jays in 2008 before retiring as a member of the Cincinnati Reds in 2012.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 pic.twitter.com/LQd4gT8ReT Scott Rolen telling his parents he made the HOF

"Scott Rolen telling his parents he made the HOF" - Baseball Quotes

Scott Rolen is a Hall of Famer to his core

Not only was Rolen a tremendously skilled player, but he cared about crafting a winning legacy. Now, Rolen and his family are probably happy that they made that decision, and will have their family name etched in Cooperstown forever.

