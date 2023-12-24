Fact Check: Did Shohei Ohtani gift Dave Roberts a coaching manual? Debunking viral claim about Dodgers’ $700,000,000 man

A viral claim has surfaced on X that Shohei Ohtani gave his new manager Dave Roberts a managing guide. An account reported that "Coaching Baseball for Dummies" was something the slugger gave Roberts upon his arrival. This is an outlandish claim that has many fans wondering if it's true or not. Is it?

Shohei Ohtani did not give his new manager a management guide, though. This is from a known parody account. New York Porch Sports is a comedic X account (formerly Twitter) that tries to fool fans into thinking outrageous things.

With the introduction of Twitter Blue, they were able to buy a blue check mark, which often indicates some sort of authority. They're also designed to look like the New York Post, but they are not a legitimate news outlet.

Ohtani has not given his Los Angeles Dodgers manager any such gift, and it's very unlikely he would do that. Roberts' management has come under fire in the past, but he's one of the longest-tenured managers in the entire league, so he has what it takes according to Dodgers brass.

Ohtani likely wouldn't want to spoil a relationship with the man he might be playing for for the next decade. Things are good in LA right now with all the signings, and the former Los Angeles Angels superstar isn't going to spoil that for an insensitive joke.

Shohei Ohtani is joining Dave Roberts

After a brief reporting debacle in which he was rumored to be signing with the Toronto Blue Jays, Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts.

Shohei Ohtani joined Dave Roberts

The slugger and pitcher signed for a record that will likely stand for a very long time. His 10-year, $700 million contract trumps every other deal in the history of American pro sports. That's unlikely to change for a while.

After some unique contract clauses, the Dodgers were able to land and extend Tampa Bay Rays star Tyler Glasnow and Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto along with Ohtani.

