Fact Check: Did Sonny Gray miss out on pitching for Team USA in WBC 2017 due to insurance coverage complications?

Baseball pitcher Sonny Gray has previously played for the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, and Cincinnati Reds.

He was chosen to represent Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic (WBC). However, due to issues with insurance coverage, Gray was unable to represent his nation.

As a result, Chris Archer, a pitcher with the Tampa Bay Rays, was added to the roster in lieu of Gray, as he was declared ineligible to compete in the tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2016, Sonny spent 70 days on the injured list due to back pain and forearm stiffness.

Gray expressed sadness at not having the chance to represent his nation. But he also said that he was aware of the challenges in making sure that all players had sufficient insurance for the competition. As Gray stated to reporters at Hohokam Stadium at the time:

"It was something that was out of my control, and I understand that. I would have loved to play, but I understand that these things happen, and I'm looking forward to getting back to working with the A's."

A's GM David Forst noted that Major League Baseball and the WBC "pushed hard" to obtain an insurance waiver to allow Gray to play.

Sonny Gray only pitched one innings in the last few weeks of the season. The fact that Gray was on the injury list for more than 60 days the season before, counted against him. According to insurance company regulations, a pitcher must complete at least 10 innings.

Sonny Gray: All about his early life

In the little Tennessee town of Smyrna, which is near Nashville, Sonny Gray was born on November 7, 1989.

His mother played softball, and his father was a former college football player, so he grew up in a sporting household. Gray played football, basketball, and baseball at Smyrna High School.

"@SonnyGray2 Found this looking thru some old photos at my mom's. Had to share...." - russcrutchfield

Gray excelled in baseball, where he was a strong pitcher and helped his club win the state title in 2006. Gray finally made the decision to play baseball at Vanderbilt University after attracting the attention of college recruiters with his on-field prowess.

He continued to shine as a pitcher while attending Vanderbilt, aiding the Commodores' 2011 College World Series run.

In the 2011 MLB draft, Gray was a highly sought-after prospect due to his accomplishments at Vanderbilt. As such, the Oakland Athletics took him in the first round.

In the Athletics' minor league system, he advanced swiftly through the ranks, making his MLB debut in 2013.

Gray was selected as an MLB All-Star in 2015 and won two American League Pitchers of the Month Awards in 2014.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds The #Reds have acquired RHP Sonny Gray and LHP Reiver Sanmartin from the Yankees in exchange for IF Shed Long and the Reds' 2019 Competitive Balance Round A draft pick. Gray has agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension through the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023. The #Reds have acquired RHP Sonny Gray and LHP Reiver Sanmartin from the Yankees in exchange for IF Shed Long and the Reds' 2019 Competitive Balance Round A draft pick. Gray has agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension through the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023. https://t.co/79d9qFTarK

"The #Reds have acquired RHP Sonny Gray and LHP Reiver Sanmartin from the Yankees in exchange for IF Shed Long and the Reds' 2019 Competitive Balance Round A draft pick." - Reds

Gray was acquired by the New York Yankees in 2017 and was transferred to the Reds prior to the 2019 season.

Poll : 0 votes