Fact Check: Did visa troubles force Ronald Acuña Jr. to reschedule wedding?

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. married his longtime girlfriend Maria Laborde on Thursday, September 1 in an intimate ceremony at a chapel west of Los Angeles.

Acuña's wedding plans were made on the fly. The couple got engaged in January this year; however, the Braves star had decided to tie the knot with Maria after the 2023 MLB season.

Unfortunately, Acuña had to change his plans because of Laborde's visa, which required her to leave the United States by the end of this week and return to Venezuela for three months.

Acuña spoke to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez before his wedding,

"We're a family. Since we've known each other, we've wanted to be together. We have two kids. Family is meant to be together. That comes before anything else. I'm really happy that's going to happen now."

Acuña and Maria first met in 2019, before they started dating. They have two sons together, Ronald Daniel and Jamall.

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s stats in the 2023 MLB season

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is enjoying a fabulous 2023 campaign with the Atlanta Braves. The slugger has recorded 181 hits, 83 RBI, and 30 home runs with a .337 batting average.

Acuña's stellar displays have helped Atlanta reach the summit of the NL East. With an 88-45 record at present, the Braves are the best team in the MLB this year.

They are on course to lift yet another divisional title. However, their main aim will be to win the World Series.

Acuña is considered one of the favorites to win the NL MVP this year, alongside Los Angeles Dodgers duo Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The 25-year-old will be key for the Braves heading into the postseason.

Just a few hours after his wedding, Acuña cranked a grand slam to help the Braves record an 8-7 win over the Dodgers, creating an MLB record in the process.