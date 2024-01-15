Fact Check: Did Yu Darvish play a role in Shota Imanaga's decision to join the Cubs? Here's what we found

Shota Imanaga signed a four-year deal with the Chicago Cubs and later revealed he had consulted Yu Darvish about this move. According to Shota, he has good relations with Seiya Suzuki and Darvish.

He had spoken to Darvish, asking him about his move to the MLB and most importantly, to the Cubs this offseason. Darvish is an experienced pitcher in the big leagues and his opinion was important.

Shota Imanaga spoke about Seiya Suzuki, via Japan Times:

"I've had a relationship with (Suzuki) since our playing days in (NPB). I did not talk to him before I made the decision, but I reached out to him after and he was excited. I really look forward to helping the Cubs team together with him."

The southpaw acknowledged that he did discuss free agency and playing in Chicago with WBC colleague and former Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish. Darvish is currently with the San Diego Padres after he signed a contract extension in the 2022 offseason.

"I contacted Darvish-san and asked him about the most important things when deciding a team."

Shota Imanaga claimed that after their first encounter, he was impressed with the Chicago Cubs team executives and decided to play at Wrigley Field:

"Their strong words of encouragement really resonated with me and showed me the endless possibility of the player I could become. They believed in my potential to do what I do best, but at the same time I realize there's a lot of room for me to grow and I really look forward to talking to the Cubs pitching coaches and teammates and try to reach that potential."

Shota Imanaga hopes to win a Fall Classic with the Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga, known as "The Throwing Philosopher" for his methodical approach to baseball, assisted Team Japan in winning the World Baseball Classic the previous year. He claimed that playing against MLB talent motivated him to seek a relocation to North America.

"I'm very happy to be here and be a Cub. I'm very excited to pitch at Wrigley Field. I'm looking forward to meeting fans and teammates. Go Cubs Go!"

Imanaga had a 2.80 earned-run average over 148 innings last year in the NPB and struck out 174 hitters, which was a league-high total. In six innings of action in the WBC for Japan, he also recorded seven strikeouts and zero walks, including a game-winning start against the United States in the tournament's finale.

"I'm going to do my best to contribute to the Cubs winning the World Series" - Imanaga via Japan Times

Imanaga pitched 1,002⅔ innings with the DeNa BayStars and had a 3.18 ERA during his career.

Before winning the 2016 MLB championship, the Cubs had not won a World Series since 1908. Since then, they have only won one postseason series and have failed to make the postseason four out of the previous five seasons, and Shota Imanaga will look to change that for the Cubs.

