Fact Check: Does Tommy Kahnle shave his entire body when he allows a run? Exploring the truth behind Yankees pitcher's unique ritual

Tommy Kahnle, a bullpen pitcher for the New York Yankees, rejoined the organization for the 2023 season after playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 and 2022. To put it mildly, he has a distinctive attitude. Kahnle's primary pitch is one of the best trademark pitches accessible to relievers.

Recently, Kahnle's fellow relief pitcher Michael King claimed that the moment he gives up a run, Kahnle shaves his entire body.

"The funniest thing I learned about Tommy Kahnle? He shaves his entire body when he allows a run. “He’s like, ‘It’s a punishment. It’s a punishment. You want to be hairy,’" Michael King said. "I was like, ‘Okay… sounds good, dude.” #Yankees @NYDNSports," Gary Phillips tweeted.

Kahnle brings a distinctive attitude and enthusiasm to the clubhouse along with some unconventional procedures. The 34-year-old has worked for the organization on three different occasions and for portions of five seasons with the major league team.

He is annoying and noisy, but he is also a decent pitcher (2.22 ERA in 24 1/3 innings). He gives off the impression of being a jovial, lively man who loves life and people.

Tommy Kahnle's baseball career

Kahnle participated in both high school and collegiate baseball, playing for Shaker High School in Latham, New York, and Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. Kahnle was chosen by the New York Yankees in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft. In the 2013 Rule 5 Draft, the Colorado Rockies picked Kahnle from the Yankees. He was a member of the Rockies' Opening Day roster for the 2014 campaign, and on April 3, he made his big league debut.

On November 24, 2015, the Rockies swapped Kahnle for Yency Almonte, sending him to the Chicago White Sox. Kahnle was exchanged by the White Sox on July 18, 2017. He pitched 24 games for the New York Yankees in 2018, with a 6.56 ERA. In July 2019, Kahnle received the American League Reliever of the Month award.

Kahnle committed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 29, 2020.

"Welcome to the @dodgers, Tommy Kahnle!," sportsnetla wrote.

Kahnle signed a two-year deal with the New York Yankees on December 21, 2022. A biceps tendinitis put Kahnle on the disabled list at the start of the season. On June 1, 2023, he was activated and made his season debut.