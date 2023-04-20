Fact Check: Is Max Scherzer facing 80 game suspension for using rosin? Truth behind viral TikTok claim explored

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was ejected before the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was later revealed that the decision was made by the umpires after he appeared to breach MLB rules forbidding sticky substances.

Scherzer informed the umpires that the substance found on his hand was rosin, something derived from the sap of fir trees. Rosin is a legal substance that helps pitchers combat sweat and moisture to get a firm grip on the ball.

Following Scherzer's ejection, a viral TikTok video suggested that the player could face an 80-game suspension for using a 'foreign' substance. Fortunately for Mets supporters, this simply isn't true.

As things stand, Scherzer could face a 10-game suspension if the league upholds the ruling against him. The eight-time All-Star will also have the chance to appeal his suspension.

The MLB has, in the past, dished suspensions for pitchers that use foreign substances since the rule was revised in 2021. Hector Santiago and Caleb Smith received 10-game bans each after being ejected for failing sticky substance checks.

What did Max Scherzer say about his ejection?

Max Scherzer spoke to reporters about his ejection after the game against the Dodgers, which his Mets side won 5-3. He said:

"After the second inning, my hand, it was a little clumpy from the rosin. That’s why it was clumpy. Phil (Cuzzi) told me to wash it off. So, I washed it off. Came back out there after the third. I washed it with alcohol and when I went back out there, the alcohol for a little bit there can be sticky in rosin. That can happen. So he’s like, 'That’s too sticky. You need to go back in there and wash it off again and reapply the rosin.' So I did that."

Max Scherzer continued to explain his side of the story while addressing the incident:

"After that third inning, I’m in front of the MLB official that’s underneath here. I wash my hand with alcohol in front of the official. I then apply rosin and then I grab sweat. When I then go back out there and Phil Cuzzi says my hand’s too sticky. Yes, when you use sweat and rosin, your hand is sticky. But I don’t get how I get ejected when I’m in front of an MLB official doing exactly what you want and being deemed my hand is too sticky when I’m using legal substance. I do not understand that."

Interestingly, this was the fourth ejection of Scherzer’s MLB career. He will now be awaiting a decision from the officials regarding any potential suspension.

