Fact Check: Was Keynan Middleton, who accused Carlos Correa of cheating, caught using illegal substances himself?

Keynan Middleton has clarified that he does not like Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher had some words for Correa after striking him out in the 6-4 win over the Twins on Wednesday. He said:

“I knew I was going to face Correa, and I don’t like him. So, it was kind of cool. I like that. I enjoyed that a lot. … I mean, he’s a cheater.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Middleton was referring to Correa's involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal, which earned them a World Series for using technology to steal opposing teams' signs.

Daryl Van Schouwen @CST_soxvan Keynan Middleton: "I knew I was going to face [Carlos] Correa and I don't like him. I enjoyed that."



You don't like him?



"Not even a little bit."



Why is that?



"I mean, he's a cheater." Keynan Middleton: "I knew I was going to face [Carlos] Correa and I don't like him. I enjoyed that."You don't like him?"Not even a little bit."Why is that?"I mean, he's a cheater."

Interestingly, Middleton was also at the center of a cheating scandal in January 2021 when he was with the Seattle Mariners. At the time, Brian Harkins, who was fired from his role as the Los Angeles Angels clubhouse manager, accused several former and current players of asking for help in ball doctoring.

Harkins also named Middleton as one of the players who used the illegal substance to grip the ball when he previously played for the Angels. However, Middleton and the other players that were accused by Harkins weren't found guilty of using the sticky substance.

Despite the allegations, the MLB did not punish the players that were involved in the scandal. However, Middleton left the Mariners after the 2021 season to join the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Keynan Middleton's stats in 2023 MLB season

Chicago White Sox pitcher Keynan Middleton

Keynan Middleton is enjoying another productive campaign with the Chicago White Sox this season. He has racked up 17 strikeouts and four walks in 11 games.

The 29-year-old will want to continue his impressive run in the third game of the series against the Minnesota Twins later on Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes