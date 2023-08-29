The Miami Marlins have struggled to win since the All-Star break. However, after losing the first two games of the series, the struggling Marlins scored a much-needed victory on Sunday afternoon by upsetting the Washington Nationals 2-1 in Miami.

Due to their problems following the All-Star break, the Marlins (66-65) also avoided dropping below.500 for the first time since May 25 thanks to their victory on Sunday. The Marlins hosted the STAR WARS™ Day at loanDepot park on Sunday and posted themed pictures on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’m one with the Force. The Force is with me." Star Wars day at @loandepotpark today. Tickets available in link in bio."

Marlins' 'Star Wars' themed celebration drew flak from fans hoping for victory boost and they posted all sorts of comments on the internet.

"Can the force maybe get us a win?"

"The force or the farce?"

"The force left this team a long time ago. And @_jazz3 is one of the forces holding this team back. There isn’t anyone on this team the tries to do too much only to have it blow up in his and the teams face more."

Fan reactions

Some fans are even requesting MLB to eliminate Marlins.

"The MLB needs to execute Order 66, which eliminates all mediocre franchises from baseball like the Marlins."

Fan reactions

Was removing pitcher David Robertson from the closer role, a good deal for the Miami Marlins?

It's easy to assume that the Miami Marlins were not pleased with the trade. Former New York Mets pitcher David Robertson no longer serves as the team's closer thanks to the Marlins.

Robertson has had a terrible time since being acquired by Miami, having a 0-3 record, a 7.20 ERA, and squandering three save opportunities out of seven.

Robertson, who excelled with the Mets earlier in the season, experienced exactly the opposite with this. The 38-year-old went 14 for 17 in save opportunities in Queens and had a 2.05 ERA.