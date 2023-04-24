Fantasy Baseball Picks for Week 5: Top 4 Players to claim off waivers

The 2023 MLB season is in full swing and so is fantasy baseball. To craft a championship-winning side, you must have the best fantasy baseball picks.

As we head into Week 5 of the campaign, here are four players who have proven themselves worthy of a pickup.

Fantasy Baseball Picks for Week 5:

#1. Jonah Heim – Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers star Johan Heim is one of the top fantasy baseball picks in Week 5

Jonah Heim is enjoying a fabulous season with the Texas Rangers. The 27-year-old has already featured in 15 games hitting .320 with four home runs and 16 RBI.

He has helped the Rangers to a 13-7 record thus far. We expect Heim to once again be amongst the biggest hitters this week.

#2. Rodolfo Castro – Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates star Rodolfo Castro is one of the top fantasy baseball picks in Week 5

Rodolfo Castro will be one of the top fantasy baseball picks for Week 5. The Pittsburgh Pirates star has appeared in 21 games so far, hitting .273 with two home runs and eight RBI.

The 23-year-old baseman is also carrying an impressive .385 on-base percentage and .821 OPS. Castro is expected to shoulder more responsibility after Oneil Cruz suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out of action for a few months.

#3. Jose Alvarado – Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado has a measly 0.96 ERA in nine games for the Philadelphia Phillies this season. The pitcher has also racked up 20 strikeouts.

Alvarado is expected to do well against the struggling Seattle Mariners in the upcoming series.

#4. JD Davis – San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants star JD Davis

JD Davis has been one of the San Francisco Giants' most impressive players this season. In 21 games this season, the baseman is hitting .306 with four home runs and 13 RBI.

Despite the Giants' struggles, Davis is anticipated to play a vital part in getting them over the line this week against the St. Louis Cardinals.

