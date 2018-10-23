×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Former MLB star Dykstra pleads not guilty to threat charge

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    23 Oct 2018, 03:36 IST
AP Image

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Ex-Major League Baseball player Lenny Dykstra pleaded not guilty Monday to drug and terroristic threat charges stemming from an altercation with an Uber driver.

The three-time All-Star, who played 12 seasons in the majors and was a member of the New York Mets' 1986 championship team, told reporters as he left the courthouse he would "let the process handle itself and the truth will come out."

Dykstra was indicted this month on one count each of cocaine and methamphetamine possession and with making terroristic threats in connection with the May 23 incident in Linden, where he lives.

All three crimes are punishable by up to five years in prison.

Dykstra claimed the driver tried to kidnap him after Dykstra asked to change the trip's destination. The driver allegedly told police Dykstra held a gun to his head, though no weapon was found.

Police said they found the drugs in Dykstra's possession.

Dykstra's attorney, David Bahuriak, called the incident "overblown" and said Dykstra is innocent.

"Anyone who knows him, knows that," he told reporters. "Lenny is a wild guy. Lenny is a man of the people, but Lenny's not a bad guy, he's not a violent guy and the evidence in this case is going to show that."

Since retiring from baseball, Dykstra has served prison time for bankruptcy fraud, grand theft auto and money laundering. He declared bankruptcy in 2009, claiming he owed more than $31 million and had only $50,000 in assets.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Former MLB star Lenny Dykstra indicted for drugs, threats
RELATED STORY
Stadium vendor seen in pizza spitting video pleads guilty
RELATED STORY
MLB says Astros doing surveillance, not spying in dugouts
RELATED STORY
MLB: Osuna can return with domestic violence charge pending
RELATED STORY
AP source: Indians complain to MLB about Astros filming
RELATED STORY
A look at some notable US game-fixing scandals
RELATED STORY
Roberto Osuna's lawyer says his client will plead not guilty
RELATED STORY
Dodgers' Machado fined by MLB for kicking Brewers 1B Aguilar
RELATED STORY
MLB: Hader must take sensitivity training after tweets
RELATED STORY
MLB gives Russell 40-game ban under domestic violence policy
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us