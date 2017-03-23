Former Phillies manager, player Green dies at 82

Green was the manager of the Phillies when they won the 1980 World Series.

by Omnisport News 23 Mar 2017, 06:40 IST

Dallas Green

Former Philadelphia Phillies player and manager Dallas Green died at the age of 82 on Wednesday.

Green was the manager of the Phillies from 1979-81 and led the team to a six-game victory over the Kansas City Royals in the 1980 MLB World Series.

Game six of the 1980 World Series was the most-watched game in World Series history, with an estimated 55 million viewers.

"The game lost a great baseball man today," Phillies chairman David Montgomery said in a statement. "Dallas held many different positions in baseball and his passion and love for the game was evident in every role he played.

"There's very few people who were more synonymous with the Phillies than Dallas. The first time you meet him, I mean, what a presence. He filled the room with his presence."

We mourn the passing of Dallas Green. The Phillies have lost a great man and wonderful friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/tzPWoGPtB9 — Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2017

A former pitcher who spent four of his eight years as a player in Philadelphia, Green went 169-130 as manager of the Phillies. He was also the manager of the New York Yankees for most of the 1989 season, going 56-65 before a falling out with team owner George Steinbrenner came to a head.

After the New York Mets fired Jeff Torburg early during the 1993 season, they hired Green to take over. He had been out of his baseball since being sacked by the Yankees.

Green never had a winning season with the Mets and was let go late in the 1996 season, replaced by Bobby Valentine.

Green was 229-283 with the Mets and had a career record of 454-478.

As a pitcher, Green appeared in 185 games with 46 starts over eight seasons. He went 20-22 with an ERA of 4.26 and had 12 complete games, two shutouts and four saves.

Between his time as manager of the Phillies and Yankees, Green spent seven seasons as the general manager of the Chicago Cubs.

"Dallas Green had an eye for talent. Our fans can credit him for acquiring and drafting several of the most accomplished players to wear a Cubs uniform, including Hall of Famers Andre Dawson, Greg Maddux and Ryne Sandberg, as well as All-Stars like Shawon Dunston, Mark Grace and Rick Sutcliffe," Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said. "Green was not afraid to make bold moves in pursuit of winning, and in 1984, led the Cubs to their first postseason appearance since the 1945 World Series.

"He will forever hold a meaningful place in Chicago Cubs history. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn his passing."