Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Franco has 4 hits as Phillies defeat Nationals 5-3

Franco has 4 hits as Phillies defeat Nationals 5-3

Associated Press
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 06:33 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicked in the first inning, Aaron Nola figured he'd be fine if could find his form.

He did, and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage.

Maikel Franco went 4 for 4, Carlos Santana homered and the Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Saturday.

"The way (we've) been swinging lately, I just felt like if I kept putting up zeros and battling out there they were going to come through and score some more runs," Nola said.

With the Phillies leading 3-2 in the eighth, Santana sent a drive into the Philadelphia bullpen in left-center field off Kelvin Herrera for his 13th homer of the season and second in two games. Franco later added an RBI single.

Philadelphia's Odubel Herrera, who had homered in five straight games, went 0 for 4.

The Phillies have won five of six while the Nationals have lost three of four, scoring a total of nine runs. Anthony Rendon homered for Washington.

"Look, I've got all the confidence in the world we're going to start hitting," manager Dave Martinez said. "We'll start scoring some runs. Right now the bullpen is a little beat up. We've got to get them going again."

Nola (9-2) stiffened after giving up two runs in the first inning. He didn't allow a hit after the second and left following the sixth. He also hit an RBI single.

Seranthony Dominguez worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Erick Fedde (0-3) allowed three runs on eight hits in six-plus innings.

"They have a lot of patient hitters," Fedde said. "I think that's what makes it tough. Guys aren't swinging at bunch of junk, so you have to attack them."

With the score 2-all, Franco doubled leading off the seventh and moved to third on a groundout. Pinch-hitter Jesmuel Valentin lifted a fly to right, Franco tagged and just beat Adam Eaton's throw home with the safe call surviving a replay challenge.

"That was just a tremendous all-around baseball game," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said of Franco's day.

Daniel Murphy's two-run single in the first inning gave Washington the early lead, but the Phillies strung together four two-out singles — the last by Nola — in the second to tie it.

BUNTER'S CHANCE

For the second consecutive game, Harper tried to beat the shift with a first-inning bunt. Friday night, he bunted foul before striking out and Saturday he was thrown out by Nola.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (right lat strain) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session and will likely throw another session in a few days.

Nationals: 1B Ryan Zimmerman (right oblique strain) is expected to go on a rehabilitation assignment within the next week, according to Martinez. ... RHP Jeremy Hellickson (right hamstring strain) will pitch Sunday for Class A Potomac and is expected to rejoin the rotation after the one rehab start. ... RH reliever Brandon Kintzler (right foreman flexor strain) will also pitch at Potomac on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (4-6, 4.08), acquired from Washington in the trade for Jonathan Papelbon, pitches the finale. He's 0-2 with an 11.81 ERA in three starts against the Nationals.

Nationals: RHP Jefry Rodriguez (0-0, 4.66) makes his second big league start.

Major League Baseball
Franco HR, 4 RBIs as Phillies hold off Brewers 10-9
RELATED STORY
Eflin fans 9, Phillies down Brewers 4-3 to snap 4-game skid
RELATED STORY
Desmond, Anderson help Rockies beat Phillies 7-2, end slide
RELATED STORY
Rendon has 4 hits as Nationals rout Rays 11-2
RELATED STORY
Carlos Santana drives in 5, Phillies beat Giants 11-3
RELATED STORY
Nola fans 10, Kingery drives in 4 as Phils beat Rockies 5-4
RELATED STORY
Rizzo leads Cubs past Phillies 4-3
RELATED STORY
Martinez drives in five as Cardinals rout Phillies 12-4
RELATED STORY
Soto's 2-run double carries Nationals past Orioles 4-2
RELATED STORY
Pivetta strikes out 11, Phillies beat Orioles 4-1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us