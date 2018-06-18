Franco HR, 4 RBIs as Phillies hold off Brewers 10-9

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Maikel Franco didn't know he'd be in Philadelphia's starting lineup until he arrived at Miller Park. The Milwaukee Brewers likely wish he'd been on the bench.

Franco homered and drove in four runs and the Phillies held off Milwaukee's ninth-inning rally for a 10-9 victory.

"We didn't tell him he was going to be starting," Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler said. "He worked great at-bats. He punished pitchers when they made mistakes. (Franco) has shown an incredible attitude recently."

Franco, who had been out of the lineup recently after struggling at the plate, said he comes prepared to play, even when his name isn't on the lineup card.

"I can't control that," Franco said. "I just try to be ready every single day."

Rhys Hoskins and Odubel Herrera also homered as the Phillies took two of three from the Brewers, who are tied with Atlanta for the best record in the NL.

Milwaukee trailed 10-5 going into the ninth. Jesus Aguilar led off with a home run and Eric Thames hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot with two outs off Hector Neris.

Christian Yelich followed with a deep drive to center field and Herrera made a leaping catch for the final out, giving Jake Thompson his second save.

"We thought he went deep, the way it looked off the bat," Thames said. "We were close to tying that game."

Tommy Hunter (2-0) picked up the win with one inning of relief.

Hoskins hit a two-run homer in the first off starter Chase Anderson (5-6). Hoskins connected for the second straight day and his 10th of the season.

Thames had his first career leadoff home run, a drive into the right-field bullpen off Aaron Nola. Milwaukee tied it in the third on Lorenzo Cain's RBI double before Philadelphia regained the lead in the fourth on Franco's two-run homer.

Franco is 5 for 10 with three home runs in his career against Anderson.

The Brewers pulled even in the fifth on a run-scoring double by Travis Shaw, who then scored on Aguilar's single that chased Nola.

Nola gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Nick Williams drove in a pair of runs with a bases-loaded single off reliever Jeremy Jeffress in the sixth to give Philadelphia a 6-4 lead. Yelich had a sacrifice fly in the bottom half.

Franco's bases-loaded single in the seventh drove in two more as the Phillies extended the lead to 8-5. Philadelphia added another run in the eighth on Scott Kingery's RBI double.

Herrera hit a leadoff homer in the ninth to grow the lead to 10-5 before the Brewers rallied.

ROSTER MOVE

The Brewers optioned RHP Jorge Lopez to Triple-A Colorado Springs and recalled RHP Adrian Houser.

ARCIA BENCHED

Hernan Perez started at shortstop in place of struggling Orlando Arcia. "He's been swinging the bat pretty well," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Perez. Arcia, who is hitting .204, was sent to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 25 but returned five days later after his replacement, Tyler Saladino, injured his left ankle. Perez had two doubles and a walk in five plate appearances.

NOLA'S STREAK ENDS

Nola failed to pitch at least five innings for the first time since May 31, 2017, snapping a streak that spanned 35 starts. "My command wasn't where it usually is," Nola said. "They hit me around a good bit. They were on me every inning."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Williams was hit on the left elbow by a pitch in the fourth but remained in the game.

Brewers: Houser vomited behind the mound while warming up in the eighth. He stayed in the game and faced two batters before vomiting a second time. He again remained on the mound and faced three more hitters to finish the inning.

"I think it was a combination of traveling this morning and not having a lot of food in me. I was trying to stay hydrated in the bullpen. It's pretty hot here compared to Colorado Springs. All combined, it got me."

Houser's willingness to stay in the game impressed Kapler.

"I have a lot of respect for anybody who would step behind the mound and throw up and step back on the mound and pitch," he said. ... LHP Wade Miley, sidelined since May 9 with a left oblique injury, threw a simulated game Sunday morning. He will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Biloxi. ... Zach Davies, on the DL with right rotator cuff inflammation, is expected to make a rehab start on Tuesday at Triple-A Colorado Springs.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Nick Pivetta (4-6) will pitch the opener of a three-game set against St. Louis.

Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (6-1) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series at Pittsburgh.