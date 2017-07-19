Frazier traded to Yankees as White Sox get top prospects

Todd Frazier is heading to the New York Yankees from the Chicago White Sox.

by Omnisport News 19 Jul 2017, 10:01 IST

The New York Yankees acquired All-Star third baseman Todd Frazier from the Chicago White Sox.

Frazier, who was an All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds in 2014 and 2015 and won the Home Run Derby in 2015, is hitting just .207 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs for the White Sox this season.

Traded to the White Sox in December of 2015, Frazier has yet to find his groove in the American League.

He hit just .225 in his first season with the White Sox, but did blast 40 homers and drive in 98 runs.

Yes @FlavaFraz21, dreams do come true . Welcome home. pic.twitter.com/cIDj2LDYj4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 19, 2017

Pitchers Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson are also heading to New York.

Robertson, 32, spent his first seven MLB seasons with the Yankees and was an All-Star in 2011.

The White Sox will get reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects in return, including outfielder Blake Rutherford, the Yankees' number three prospect, as Chicago continue their impressive rebuild.

Also included in the deal is pitcher Ian Clarkin, who like Rutherford was a first-round pick of the Yankees. The fourth player going to the Sox is outfielder Tito Polo.

"We made the determination that bundling these three players together was the best way to maximise our return on any transaction," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters.

Chase Headley was the starting third baseman for the Yankees in Tuesday's game in Minnesota.

Headley is a versatile player and could be moved around as Frazier settles in as the full-time starter at the hot corner.